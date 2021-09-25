Two People Arrested for Crashing Car Into P.O.D.'s Concert Venue

Instagram Music

The P.O.D. show in Birmingham, Alabama has been marred by a car attack after two people crashed a vehicle into the club where the band were set to perform.

Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Two people have been arrested after crashing a car into a Birmingham, Alabama club where rockers P.O.D. were set to perform.

The suspects allegedly drove their car into the Zydeco Bar late on Tuesday (21Sep21) and then fled the scene.

They were later arrested and taken into custody.

Reports suggest the driver had been asked to leave the venue hours earlier.

One person sustained minor injuries.

Matt Brandyberry, the frontman for P.O.D.'s support act From Ashes to New, has posted a video on social media, detailing the drama.

"Apparently, what happened was this dude got kicked out of our show tonight, and I guess he got mad at the security guard for doing that," he said. "I guess they got into a fight... And then this dude left... I guess what ended up happening was after he left, he came back with his car and he tried to run the security guard over... This dude ran his f**king car into the bar, into the club... I guess he must've hit the security guard, but the security guard seems fine; he's bleeding, but he seems like he's fine."

"But the dude who's driving the car is mangled. The dude is, like, all messed up."

In a different post, Matt thanked fans following their return to stage after a yearlong lockdown.

"Touring has been so different with everything going on in the world. Some fans are all in and some are skeptical (for many reasons). This is my life, my livelihood, my dream…I will fight with everything I have to continue my ascension. Every night I've personally witnessed so many of you singing along, letting go of the pain, and living your lives how you feel you should. I share that same feeling with you every night, just on the opposite side of the barrier. I didn't know what to expect coming out here with all the madness, but our fans have showed me why we are becoming the band I always felt we were meant to be. Thank you."