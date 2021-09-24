 
 

Bad Bunny Makes Red Carpet Debut as Couple With Gabriela Berlingeri at Billboard Latin Music Awards

The 27-year-old 'Dakiti' hitmaker, who has been dating the jewelry designer, looks handsome in a baby blue suit that he pairs with a white shirt and matching shoes.

AceShowbiz - Bad Bunny has finally made his romance with Gabriela Berlingeri red carpet official. Having been dating for more than three years, the "Dakiti" hitmaker and his girlfriend made their public debut at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

When posing for the camera at the Thursday, September 23 event, the 27-year-old star held his lady closely as she wrapped her hand around his arm. For the outfit, the musician kept it stylish by donning a baby blue suit, a white shirt and matching shoes.

Bunny finished off his style with a pair of sunglasses. As for the jewelry designer, she looked gorgeous in a multi-colored gown that featured a thigh-high slit. She paired her dress with black heels.

Bunny and Berlingeri first met in 2017 as he had dinner with his dad and brother in Puerto Rico. He made their relationship Instagram official in March 2020.

The "Yonaguni" singer later opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend in May 2020 "Do people really think I'm spending quarantine alone?" he asked when speaking to Rolling Stone. "No! I am with someone, she is very special in my life. This quarantine has made me understand that she is the best companion I could have."

Bunny then divulged that Berlingeri helped record his 2018 collaboration with Jennifer Lopez, "Te Guste" He explained, "Nobody knows this, but when I did ['Te Guste'], the song with J.Lo, Gabriela recorded references for J.Lo's vocals."

Among the awards that Bunny received were Artist of the Year; Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male; Top Latin Album of the Year and Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male. He also won Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo; Songwriter of the Year; Latin Rhythm Album of the Year for "YHLQMDLG"; Hot Latin Song of the Year, Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event as well as Streaming Song of the Year for "Dakiti" featuring Jhay Cortez

