 
 

Bad Bunny Dominates Full Winner List of 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Music

The Thursday, September 23 event, which was held at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, also saw Colombian stars Karol G and Maluma taking home two trophies.

  • Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Bad Bunny. The "Un Dia" hitmaker, who led the nominees at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards with a whopping 22, dominated the full winner list as he brought home 10 trophies.

Among the awards that Bunny received on Thursday, September 23 were Artist of the Year; Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male; Top Latin Album of the Year and Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male. He also won Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo; Latin Rhythm Album of the Year for "YHLQMDLG" and Songwriter of the Year.

In addition, the Puerto Rican native nabbed Hot Latin Song of the Year, Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event as well as Streaming Song of the Year for his hit "Dakiti" featuring Jhay Cortez.

"Thanks always to all the audience for all the support, for supporting the music we make, thanks to all those who worked on this anthem," the 27-year-old rapper/singer said after receiving the Hot Latin Song award at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. "Thank you for always being there for us. You are the ones who give us this award."

Trailing behind Bunny was Karol G, who won Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female and Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female. Maluma, along with The Weeknd, also took home two trophies for their collaborative track "Hawai".

Myke Towers, meanwhile, was named as the winner of New Artist of the Year. As for Black Eyed Peas, they raced home with a trophy for Crossover Artist of the Year. The Thursday night was also special for Daddy Yankee, who received the Billboard Hall of Fame Award.

"This is incredible. Thank you family for this moment," the 45-year-old said as he took the stage. "Like you all know, I was 15 years old with big dreams when I started just like some of you maybe be right now. And, it took me three decades to understand that with discipline, wisdom and determination you can arrive to this moment. It's about talent and hard work."

