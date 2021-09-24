 
 

Janet Jackson Shows Her Ex Jermaine Dupri Some Love on His Birthday

Janet Jackson Shows Her Ex Jermaine Dupri Some Love on His Birthday
WENN
Celebrity

The 'That's the Way Love Goes' singer pens a short but sweet message dedicated to her former longtime boyfriend on her Instagram page as he turns 49 years old.

  • Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Janet Jackson always keeps Jermaine Dupri in her heart despite no longer having a romantic relationship. The R&B singer has shown some love to her ex-boyfriend on his birthday, more than a decade after their split.

On Thursday, September 23, the rapper/songwriter turned 49 years old and Janet didn't forget this. Helping the record producer celebrate his birthday, the sister of Michael Jackson penned a short but sweet tribute to him.

The former "The Jacksons" star took to her Instagram page to post a throwback photo of her with Jermaine, seemingly taken when they were still an item. In the caption, she wrote, "Sending luv to u today @jermainedupri."

  See also...

Seeing how Janet and Jermaine appear to have maintained a good relationship after their breakup, many are hoping that they get back together as a couple. "Awwww Janet & Jermaine making a comeback???" one wishful fan wrote.

Another commented on the post, "Gosh. I miss them." A third follower supported their possible reconciliation, "Ahhhh I ship… again." Someone else even urged Janet to "take him back."

Janet and Jermaine were dating from 2002 until 2009. In April 2020, the Asheville-born DJ opened up about the reason why they called it quits on their longtime romance. "She wasn't willing to move to Atlanta. She was willing to come out here for a couple of weeks," Jermaine explained on T.I.'s "expediTIously" podcast. "But living in Atlanta, for her, just didn't really seem like L.A."

And Jermaine wasn't willing to leave Atlanta either. "I wasn't ready to move to Malibu," he admitted. "It's just something about being [in Atlanta]. That stuff didn't feel like the space where either one of us wanted to be."

Following the end of their relationship, Janet went on marrying Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana in 2012. They welcomed their first child together in January 2017, but they separated just moths later in the same year, with the intent of getting a divorce.

You can share this post!

Rev. Jesse Jackson Credits COVID Vaccines for Saving His Life as He's Released From Rehab

Coco Austin Slammed After Showing Off 5-Year-Old Daughter's French Manicure for School Photo
Related Posts
Janet Jackson Attracts Kim Kardashian and 'Hair Love' Co-Director With Treasures Auction

Janet Jackson Attracts Kim Kardashian and 'Hair Love' Co-Director With Treasures Auction

Janet Jackson's Brothers Applaud Justin Timberlake for Manning Up Over Past Super Bowl Incident

Janet Jackson's Brothers Applaud Justin Timberlake for Manning Up Over Past Super Bowl Incident

Janet Jackson to Celebrate 'Control' 35th Anniversary With NFT Release

Janet Jackson to Celebrate 'Control' 35th Anniversary With NFT Release

'Framing Britney Spears' Team Works on Janet Jackson's 'Nipplegate' Documentary

'Framing Britney Spears' Team Works on Janet Jackson's 'Nipplegate' Documentary

Most Read
Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'
Celebrity

Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Listen to Baby's Heartbeat in Sweet Video After Announcing Pregnancy

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Listen to Baby's Heartbeat in Sweet Video After Announcing Pregnancy

Fully Vaccinated Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive for COVID-19

Fully Vaccinated Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive for COVID-19

Tom Ford Mourning the Death of Husband Richard Buckley

Tom Ford Mourning the Death of Husband Richard Buckley

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

Wilt Chamberlain Accused of Sexual Assault by 'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson

Wilt Chamberlain Accused of Sexual Assault by 'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson

Sukihana 'Walks Away' From Her Engagement to Kill Bill After Having Heated Argument

Sukihana 'Walks Away' From Her Engagement to Kill Bill After Having Heated Argument

Adele Is in 'Serious' Relationship With Rich Paul as She Takes Him to Meet Her Son

Adele Is in 'Serious' Relationship With Rich Paul as She Takes Him to Meet Her Son

David Foster Calls Katharine McPhee 'Hot Mom' After She Shares Flirty Lingerie Video

David Foster Calls Katharine McPhee 'Hot Mom' After She Shares Flirty Lingerie Video