Billie Eilish Lost 100K Followers Because 'People Are Scared of Big Boobs'
Instagram
Celebrity

The Grammy-winning singer has been showing off various styles over the last few months as she attended the 2021 Met Gala in a nude tulle gown by Oscar de la Renta.

  • Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish was initially known for her signature baggy streetwear and that's one of her appeals. When the singer changed her aesthetic, fans seemingly didn't really like the switch as the "Bad Guy" hitmaker claimed in a new interview that she lost 100K followers over her "big boobs."

Billie opened up about switching her styles in Elle's October 2021 cover story. "People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it's very dehumanizing," so the 19-year-old star said of those who expected her to continue wearing oversized streetwear.

As she started experimenting with her style, the singer started to show more skin on her Instagram posts. Back in July, the "Happier Than Ever" singer shared a series of sexy selfies of herself donning a Miaou tomato-print corset.

"I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs," she told Elle of the mixed reaction to the snaps. "People are scared of big boobs."

Billie went on to rant, "The other day, I decided to wear a tank top. It wasn't even a provocative shirt. But I know people are going to say, 'Holy f**k, shes dressing sexy and trying to make a statement.' And I'm like, 'No, I'm not. It's 500 degrees and I just want to wear a tank top.' "

Billie has been showing off various styles over the last few months. In May, the Grammy-winning musician did a pin-up-style photoshoot for British Vogue. She also channeled her inner princess while attending the 2021 Met Gala. For the star-studded event, Billie opted for a nude tulle gown by Oscar de la Renta which also featured a dramatic train.

"Big dresses were my favorite thing when I was a kid. I had so many dresses; I would wear a dress every single day," she said of her look that night. "It's really body image that tore that s**t down. Why do you think I've been dressing the way I have for years?"

She continued, "I thought that I would be the only one dealing with my hatred for my body, but I guess the internet also hates my body. So that's great."

