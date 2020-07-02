 
 

Rich the Kid's Fiancee Tori Brixx Robbed in Armed Home Invasion

Tori Brixx is forced to give up her valuable belongings to armed robbers as she's threatened by masked men breaking into her rental house in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Rapper Rich the Kid's fiancee has fallen victim to another home invasion robbery.

Tori Brixx, who was previously attacked alongside her man by thieves who broke in to their home demanding cash and jewellery two years ago, is one of several alleged victims of a home invasion earlier this week in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources reported she wasn't injured this time, but has suffered severe financial losses after the perpetrators made off with more than $100,000 (£80,700) in property - including five purses.

The publication reported Brixx was staying at a rental house with 15 to 20 people when, some time around midnight, six men wearing masks entered via a back door. The suspects were armed, according to authorities, and demanded cash, jewellery and phones.

Police chiefs are now looking for videos from around the area but no arrests have been made in the investigation so far.

