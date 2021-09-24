Chris Pratt and Charlie Day to Lead 'Super Mario Bros.' Movie

WENN/Instar/FayesVision Movie

The project from Nintendo, Illumination and Universal lands a star-studded cast that also includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key and Fred Armisen.

AceShowbiz - Chris Pratt is logging into a video game world. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor and Charlie Day have been tapped to star in the "Super Mario Bros." movie, voicing the titular siblings, Mario and Luigi, respectively.

Pratt and Day are not the only A-list stars announced for the voice cast of the movie. Anya Taylor-Joy is set to play Princess Peach, the royal blonde often found in the clutches of supervillain Bowser, who will be voiced by actor Jack Black.

Also joining the all-star cast are Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as tiny sidekick Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The "Super Mario Bros." movie is based on the popular Nintendo game series, which often follows the video game siblings Mario and Luigi, two Italian plumbers plunged into a world of foes and fantasy.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who previously collaborated on the animated series "Teen Titans Go!" and the film "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies", are on board as directors, with the script provided by Matthew Fogel, whose credits include "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" and the upcoming Illumination film "Minions: The Rise of Gru".

The project hails from Nintendo and Illumination, with Universal distributing in North America and co-financing with Illumination. Chris Meledandri is producing for Illumination with Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.

"Mario and Luigi are two of the most beloved heroes in all of popular culture, and we are honored to have the unique opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and the widely imaginative team at Nintendo to bring these characters to life in an animated movie, unlike any film Illumination has made to date," Meledandri said when announcing the cast on Thursday, September 23 during a Nintendo Direct event.

Miyamoto added, "We are collaborating with Chris and his experienced team to not just create a character licensed film, but a new piece of entertainment which brings Super Mario Bros. to life on the screen, and allows everyone to enjoy whether or not they know about the game. The production so far is constructive and going very well, and both parties are learning a lot from each other. We humbly ask that fans wait just a little longer for the premiere, and we hope they look forward to seeing the unique characters from Super Mario Bros. on the big screen."

The movie is set for a December 21, 2022 release in the United States.

Plans for a new animated "Super Mario Bros." movie were first revealed in 2017, after Illumination sealed a deal with Nintendo. The last film about Mario and Luigi was 1993's live-action "Super Mario Bros.", which turned to be a major flop.