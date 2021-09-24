Ex-MLB Star Darryl Strawberry's Granddaughter Found Safe After Reportedly Missing in Nevada

WENN/Instagram/HRC Celebrity

MyLisa Strawberry is found safe and sound after the eight-time All-Star and his daughter Diamond Strawberry asked social media users for help to find the 14-year-old girl.

AceShowbiz - Darryl Strawberry's granddaughter MyLisa Strawberry has been found safe and sound after she reportedly went missing in Nevada. The teenage girl was found after the former MLB star appealed to the public for help in tracking her down.

Announcing that MyLisa was found safe was her mother, Diamond Strawberry. On Thursday, September 23, the mother of the 14-year-old girl wrote in an Instagram post, "MyLisa was found safe!!!! Thank you everyone for helping me find my baby!!!! I couldn't have done it without you!!! I am forever grateful." Darryl's daughter then credited social media users for their help, "All the repost and attention that was brought is the reason my baby is HOME!!!"

Darryl and Diamond sounded the alarm on that same day, posting on social media that MyLisa was missing in Nevada. The 59-year-old former athlete took to his Instagram account to seek help and ask for prayers to keep MyLisa safe after she went missing on Wednesday, September 22.

Over a photo of the teenager, the eight-time All-Star wrote, "MISSING! Last seen 9/22/21 at 7:15 am wearing all black and white Jordans." The former New York Mets slugger went on adding more details, "5'5 brown eyes. brown hair."

"If you have any information please contact me or the Henderson Police Department (702) 267-4555," so read the note. In the caption of his post, Darryl stated, "This is our granddaughter MyLisa who is missing right now! Please Please Pray for us as we desperately need your prayers! Thank You!"

Diamond had a similar message before deleting it and posting the good news that MyLisa was found safe, thanks to social media help. Diamond initially penned, "PLEASE REPOST!! PLEASE SHARE!!!! Please help us bring MyLisa home!" The reality star, who appeared in the fifth season of "Love & Hip Hop: New York", also shared the description of MyLisa.