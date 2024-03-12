MLB Star Darryl Strawberry Hospitalized Due to Heart Attack

Instagram Celebrity

The former World Series champion is grateful that 'all is well' after he landed in hospital for an emergency procedure following a heart attack just hours before his 62nd birthday.

AceShowbiz - Darryl Strawberry, a former MLB star and World Series champion, is recovering after suffering a heart attack just hours before his 62nd birthday.

On Monday evening, March 11, Strawberry was hospitalized at St. Joseph Hospital West in Lake St. Louis, Missouri. The 62-year-old announced his health scare on Instagram, praising God for saving his life.

"All is well," Strawberry wrote, expressing gratitude for the quick response of the medical team and a stent procedure that restored his heart to full health.

Strawberry, who was a member of the New York Baseball Hall of Fame, began his MLB career with the New York Mets in 1983. The Mets plan to retire his number 18 during a pre-game ceremony this season.

The former All-Star has a history of health issues. In 1998, he was diagnosed with colon cancer and later underwent surgery to remove the tumors. He has also struggled with alcohol and drug abuse, but has been sober for 12 years.

Strawberry thanked fans for their prayers and support during his recovery. He emphasized the importance of early cancer screening, having himself battled the disease twice.

"It can happen to anybody," Strawberry said in a 2020 interview. "I got a tumor inside of me, and I'm playing major league baseball."

Strawberry's story serves as a reminder of the importance of taking care of one's health and seeking medical attention when necessary. Prayers and well wishes continue to pour in for the baseball icon as he recovers from his heart attack.

