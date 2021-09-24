 
 

Lana Del Rey Seeks 'Public Acknowledgement' From Lorde as She Gets Royalties Over Song Similarities

WENN/Drew Altizer/FayesVision
The 'Summertime Sadness' hitmaker wants Lorde to publicly admit that new music in 'Solar Power' was inspired by her songs as she receives 'a percentage of the publishing rights'

  • Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lana Del Rey is seeking "public acknowledgment" from Lorde that she inspired "Stoned at the Nail Salon".

According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, the "Video Games" hitmaker is now receiving royalties from the New Zealand star's track from her latest LP "Solar Power", after comparisons were made between the melodies of the song and Lana's tracks "Wild at Heart" and "Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have".

The two songs were featured on 2021's "Chemtrails Over the Country Club" and 2019's "Norman F**king Rockwell", respectively.

While an insider has claimed Lana, 36, is now allegedly receiving a "percentage" of the publishing rights to the 24-year-old star's track, the "Doin' Time" singer is said to want Lorde to admit to the world that she was influenced by her songs, in order to meet an "amicable resolution" and to avoid a legal case.

The songwriting source told the newspaper, "The disagreement between Lana and Lorde has been quietly bubbling for a while. But nobody involved wants it to escalate further if possible.

"A lot of Lana's fans had flagged one of Lorde's new songs Stoned at the Nail Salon online saying the melody mimicked two of her tracks - Wild at Heart and Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have."

"Lana's team agreed and after an expert got involved and some discussions were thrashed out between everyone involved, Lorde's people came back and offered Lana a percentage of the publishing rights to the song."

They added, "It means the only last course of action would be to sue - but everyone is very keen to avoid that if at all possible and hopes there can be an amicable resolution instead."

"The forensic experts agree with the fans, so it seems to be quite a clear-cut case."

Neither artist has commented on the report.

Vanessa Hudgens Left Battered and Bruised After Zoom Pole Dancing Lessons

Daniel Craig Named Honorary Commander by British Royal Navy
