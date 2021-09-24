 
 

Daniel Craig Named Honorary Commander by British Royal Navy

The 'No Time to Die' actor has received the same naval rank as his onscreen 007 character James Bond ahead of the upcoming release of the 25th movie installment.

  • Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Daniel Craig has been appointed an honorary Commander by the British Royal Navy - the same rank held by James Bond.

On Thursday (23Sep21), representatives for The British Royal Navy announced the actor's appointment and shared a photo of Craig in his new uniform.

"I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service," Craig said.

First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Royal Navy - who worked closely with Daniel and the James Bond crew on the latest 007 film, "No Time to Die" - said the organisation's work was very similar to that done by author Ian Fleming's suave spy.

"I am delighted to welcome honorary Commander Daniel Craig to the Royal Navy," Radakin said. "Our honorary officers act as ambassadors and advocates for the service, sharing their time and expertise to spread the message about what our global, modern, and ready Royal Navy is doing around the world."

"Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last 15 years - a naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe. That's what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skill the same way as Bond himself."

He added, "I look forward to him getting to see more of our sailors and marines over the coming months and years."

The "Knives Out" star also met a real-life Commander Bond, Lieutenant Commander Frances Bond, who said, "I really enjoyed speaking to Daniel Craig and the rest of the cast. It was fascinating to hear their perspectives on working with the armed forces and learning a bit about the world of Hollywood."

