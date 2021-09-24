 
 

Kings of Leon Cancel Tour Dates as Followill Brothers Rush Home to Be With Dying Mom

Kings of Leon Cancel Tour Dates as Followill Brothers Rush Home to Be With Dying Mom
The 'Use Somebody' band have decided to call off a series of shows so bandmate brothers Caleb, Nathan, and Jared Followill can be with their ailing mother.

AceShowbiz - Rockers Kings of Leon have scrapped a series of tour dates so bandmate brothers Caleb, Nathan, and Jared Followill can spend time with their dying mother.

The boys are flying home to Tennessee after learning their mum has taken "a turn for the worse" following a recent medical issue.

"Our mother, who many of our fans know and love, has been dealing with a medical crisis for the last several weeks and while it has been hard to take the stage each night, it has been the love and energy from you, our fans, that has gotten us through," a band statement, posted to Instagram, reads.

"Just before taking the stage at The Forum (in Los Angeles) we learned she took a turn for the worse. It was a hard show to get through, but you held us up that night in a way we will never forget."

The Followill brothers now plan to "remain by her side until the time comes to say goodbye" and that means the cancellation of Thursday's (23Sep21) Shoreline Amphitheatre show in California and an appearance at Pearl Jam star Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival this weekend.

"We wanted to say thank you to all of our fans, to Eddie (Vedder), and to our entire Pearl Jam family for supporting us during this time," the statement from the "Use Somebody" hitmakers continues.

