Kings of Leon 'Dug Deep' for Comeback Album
According to lead vocalist Caleb Followill, the 'Use Somebody' rockers use 'cool vintage equipment' for their upcoming studio album 'When You See Yourself'

  • Jan 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kings of Leon's comeback album, "When You See Yourself", is their "most personal" yet.

The "Use Somebody" hitmakers have unveiled their first album since 2016's "Walls" and, according to frontman Caleb Followill, his own "personal life flows through these songs."

He also revealed that the band used vintage equipment to make the overall sound "timeless and beautiful," like their idols Pink Floyd and The Beatles.

Speaking to Britain's The Sun newspaper, Caleb explained, "I try to write and convince myself that I'm writing about something else but a vein of my personal life flows through these songs."

"Sound-wise, Matthew really nerded out and found some cool vintage equipment. He was into organs and synthesisers as I was pulling teeth trying to get him to play more guitar! But when you hear that old equipment, it feels timeless and beautiful. A lot of the instruments on this album, you could've heard on Pink Floyd or Beatles albums. We really dug deep to find the proper equipment."

The "Sex on Fire" rockers were due to return to London for the first time in three years for an exclusive performance at Finsbury Park last June (20), which would have preceded a small U.K. tour.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the two arena dates - in Newcastle and Leeds - were rescheduled for 14 and 15 June (21), with Caleb admitting he's going to struggle to control his emotions when the band eventually gets on stage.

"When I walk out on stage for the first time. I'll have butterflies as always but it's going to take everything in me to not start weeping," he sighed.

"When You See Yourself" is due for release on 5 March (21).

