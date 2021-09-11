 
 

Kings of Leon's Song Played in Space Is Up for Grab as NFT

WENN/Derrick Salters
Music

'Time in Disguise' which was played aboard Elon Musk's latest SpaceX flight is scheduled to be sold as a non-fungible token to raise funds for children's hospital.

  • Sep 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kings of Leon will become the first band to have a non-fungible token (NFT) song played in space.

The all-civilian crew of the Inspiration4 mission, aboard Elon Musk's latest SpaceX flight, will go into orbit with the band's NFT tune.

An NFT is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain - aka cryptocurrency - that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files.

Hayley Arceneaux, Inspiration4's medical officer, will be tasked with playing the group's never-before-released performance of "Time in Disguise" - from new album "When You See Yourself".

The exclusive live recording was recorded to become an NFT through YellowHeart's blockchain technology. YellowHeart is an NFT marketplace that helps fund research and treatment for children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases.

It's one of several items that went up for auction on Thursday (09Sep21) to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The auction will run until November.

In March (21), "When You See Yourself" was released as an NFT, marking the first time fans were able to purchase an album on blockchain on the same day it arrived on streaming platforms.

"We have a long-standing relationship with St. Jude and they approached us after seeing what we did earlier this year, releasing our album as an NFT," Kings of Leon's Caleb Followill told Billboard on Thursday. "We are big supporters of their mission, and always happy to help support their mission, but this is the first time our music is part of the story and that makes it even more special for us. The fact that we're also all making history together in the process is just a wild bonus."

"It is another positive example of how the old music industry is changing. New ideas, like NFTs, and new ways to engage and connect and give back are crucial to the future of music and the role we play in making things better. We've been around a while, we are on album eight, but things like this make us feel like we are just getting started."

