Sam Asghari Puts Netflix on Blast Over Documentary 'Britney vs Spears'

Britney's fiance is among the people blasting the streaming giant over the upcoming unauthorized documentary about the star's fight to regain control of her life.

Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari has slammed Netflix chiefs for trying to profit off the pop star with an unauthorised new documentary.

Following the Wednesday (22Sep21) release of the first trailer for "Britney vs Spears" - which will air on the streaming service on Tuesday (28Sep21), a day ahead of the superstar's next court date, Asghari took to Instagram to chide platform bosses.

"I hope the profit from these docs go towards fighting against injustice #freebritney," Asghari commented on the social media post with the trailer.

Lady Gaga's manager, Bobby Campbell, also shared this thoughts, questioning where money made from the film would go and suggesting it might be "exploitative."

"How much money is being made by third parties from this documentary leveraging Britney's personal story and its value in the media?" Campbell wrote.

"There needs to be transparency about how or whether the filmmakers are profiting from this doc, or if they are donating their fees to Britney's legal defense, or to legal defense funds to aide (sic) those who do not have the financial resources to fight against undue conservatorships," he added.

"Even if it is in support of freeing Britney, this appears that it could be exploitative," he concluded.

Asghari noted his agreement with Campbell's comment with a "100" emoji.

Britney has yet to respond to the trailer herself, but in March (21) when the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary debuted on rival streaming site Hulu, the singer told Instagram followers she was "embarrassed by the light they put me in" and that she "cried for two weeks" after watching part of the film, which examined the sensationalistic tabloid coverage of her 2008 public meltdown.

The official Netflix synopsis of the documentary reads, "The world knows Britney Spears: performer, artist, icon. But in the last few years, her name has been publicly tied to another, more mysterious term: conservatorship. Britney vs Spears tells the explosive story of Britney's life and her public and private search for freedom."

"Featuring years-long investigative work, exclusive interviews and new documents, this Netflix feature film paints a thorough portrait of the pop star's trajectory from girl-next-door to a woman trapped by fame and family and her own legal status. It shows Britney's life without utilizing the traumatic images that have previously defined her."