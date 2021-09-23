Moneybagg Yo Spoiled With $1.5M and Nearly 30 Acres of Land on His 30th Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

Before being spoiled with generous birthday gifts by Yo Gotti, Marcus 'Head' Howell and his girlfriend Ari Fletcher, the 'Wockesha' hitmaker shares a picture of himself surrounded by a fleet of luxury vehicles to mark his 30th birthday.

AceShowbiz - Moneybagg Yo is showered with love on his 30th birthday. On his special day, the "Rookie of the Year" hitmaker received $1.5 million cash from Yo Gotti and Marcus "Head" Howell as well as nearly 30 acres of land from his girlfriend Ari Fletcher.

On Wednesday, September 22, the 30-year-old hip-hop star marked his milestone in ultimate style. He began his celebrations on Tuesday by performing at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in his hometown of Memphis. The night was completed with a lavish after-party at local nightclub Love.

Then on Wednesday, Yo, whose real name is DeMario DeWayne White Jr., was surprised by Gotti and Howell with a stack of money and a brand new Rolex watch. Taking to his Instagram account, Yo shared a photo of the trio posing with the gifts. "1.5m IN CASH !!!! Dam Ion Know Wat To Say. Preciate Yall N***as Bra Best Bagg Day Ever @nless_head @yogotti," the birthday guy captioned the post.

Howell also posted the similar photo on his own page. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Birthday @moneybaggyo we started on this road back in 2016 and every year since I've watched you grow and develop into one of the biggest artists on this planet, as well as one of the greatest people, and that says more about a person than anything."

Also surprising him with generous gift was Yo's girlfriend Fletcher. The Instagram influencer purchased him 28.8 acres of picturesque Memphis real estate. She took to her Instagram feed to share photos of the couple and friends surveying the large undeveloped patch of land.

"What do you buy someone that has it all? The gift that keeps on giving. I've bought you a lifetime of income, literally," Fletcher wrote in the note accompanying a series of photos from the celebration, "Generational wealth! 28.8 acres BABY! I love you. Happy birthday."

Earlier in the day, Yo shared a series of pictures of himself surrounded by a fleet of luxury vehicles to mark the special occasion. "I Had Nun But Fs On MY Report Card, Anything Possible!! Happy Bagg Day to Myself," the "Wackesha" rapper penned underneath the photos.