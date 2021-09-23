 
 

Garth Brooks Trades Stadium Concerts With Dive Bar Shows Amid COVID Crisis

Garth Brooks Trades Stadium Concerts With Dive Bar Shows Amid COVID Crisis
Instagram
Music

Back on the road after pulling the plug on five scheduled arena shows, the 'Friends in Low Places' hitmaker explains why he believes that smaller venues will keep his fans safe.

  • Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country superstar Garth Brooks is swapping stadiums for smaller venues in an effort to keep fans safe during the COVID crisis.

In August, Brooks pulled the plug on five scheduled arena shows, citing the rising wave of COVID cases, but he hasn't stopped performing.

He's now back on the road at much smaller venues, quipping they're safer, because "dive bars are vaccinated."

During an episode of his Facebook Live series "Inside Studio G" on Monday, September 20, Brooks told viewers, "Stadiums are officially out for this year."

The 59-year-old explained, "The thing that scares me that you have to look at is, I never saw the second wave coming. I didn't know there was going to be such a thing. Well, is there a third wave? So, you just watch this."

  See also...

"What you want to do is what's best for the people," he went on to stress. "I want to play music and I want to get out there and laugh... it'd kill me to have to shut it down again."

The country star said it's easier to monitor entry protocols - including requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show - when fewer fans are in attendance.

The "Friends in Low Places" star is slated to perform one of his smaller shows at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma's 1,000-capacity Diamond Ballroom on October 11 according to Billboard, with more shows yet to be announced.

"We're for sure going to do one in November and December and hopefully there will be one in between, but the dive bar tour has officially begun," Brooks added.

You can share this post!

Jerry Messing Still Battles Partial Paralysis After COVID Fight

Whoopi Goldberg Signs 4-Year Deal to Keep Her Spot as 'The View' Host
Related Posts
Garth Brooks Drove Trisha Yearwood Crazy During Covid-19 Battle

Garth Brooks Drove Trisha Yearwood Crazy During Covid-19 Battle

Garth Brooks Saddened by Decision to Cancel 2021 Shows Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Garth Brooks Saddened by Decision to Cancel 2021 Shows Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Garth Brooks Heartbroken to Postpone Seattle Concert Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

Garth Brooks Heartbroken to Postpone Seattle Concert Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms

Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms

Most Read
Kelly Clarkson Appears to Shade Estranged Husband With New Christmas Song
Music

Kelly Clarkson Appears to Shade Estranged Husband With New Christmas Song

The Rolling Stones Honor Charlie Watts in First Concert Since His Death

The Rolling Stones Honor Charlie Watts in First Concert Since His Death

Eric Clapton Breaks Vows Against Performing at Venues With COVID Vaccine Mandates

Eric Clapton Breaks Vows Against Performing at Venues With COVID Vaccine Mandates

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi's 'Stay' Dethrones Drake for Fifth Week Atop Billboard Hot 100

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi's 'Stay' Dethrones Drake for Fifth Week Atop Billboard Hot 100

Machine Gun Kelly Trolls Slipknot as 'Old Weird Dudes With Masks' During Riot Fest Performance

Machine Gun Kelly Trolls Slipknot as 'Old Weird Dudes With Masks' During Riot Fest Performance

Josh Klinghoffer Brought In as New Touring Member of Pearl Jam

Josh Klinghoffer Brought In as New Touring Member of Pearl Jam

Bjork Unveils New Dates for Orkestral Shows Delayed by COVID Pandemic

Bjork Unveils New Dates for Orkestral Shows Delayed by COVID Pandemic

Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson Slams Anti-Vaxxers After He's Booed at Music Festival

Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson Slams Anti-Vaxxers After He's Booed at Music Festival

Muse to Treat Fans With New Virtual Reality Concert Experience

Muse to Treat Fans With New Virtual Reality Concert Experience

Harry Styles Wins His First Ivor Novello Award

Harry Styles Wins His First Ivor Novello Award

Liam Gallagher Calls Off Concert to Recuperate After Helicopter Accident

Liam Gallagher Calls Off Concert to Recuperate After Helicopter Accident

The Fugees Reuniting for World Tour to Mark 25th Anniversary of Hit Album 'The Score'

The Fugees Reuniting for World Tour to Mark 25th Anniversary of Hit Album 'The Score'

The Weeknd Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Song 'Call Out My Name'

The Weeknd Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Song 'Call Out My Name'