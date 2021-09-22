Snoop Dogg Joins 50 Cent in #EmmysSoWhite Outrage After No Actors of Color Win in Major Categories

Instagram Celebrity

Alongside a collage of actors of color nominees from the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker writes, 'f**k all these bulls**t a**.'

Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg is making clear that he is not impressed with the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Joining the #EmmysSoWhite outrage, the "Young, Wild & Free" hitmaker slammed the "bulls**t a**" awards show, pointing out that it's not "for us."

On Tuesday, September 21, the 49-year-old rapper/actor turned to his Instagram account to express his disappointment. Alongside a collage of actors of color nominees, who went home without a trophy at the star-studded event including Anthony Anderson, Sterling K. Brown, Kenan Thompson and Tracee Ellis Ross, he wrote, "Then U wonder why I say f**kall these bulls**t a** award shows." He further stressed, "They not for us Emmy these nuts in ya mouth."

Also slamming the 2021 Emmys was 50 Cent. On September 19, the "In da Club" rapper called out the live event in a Twitter post. He sarcastically wrote, "Listen the Emmys still has a separate bathroom for colored folks," alongside a screenshot of a Variety article titled "No actors of color win at Emmys despite record nominee lineup."

"I'm gonna put the NAACP Awards on the air at the same time and f**k up there numbers," the rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, added. He also claimed, "No, they really should be afraid of me. I'm different."

50 Cent previously shared a similar sentiment after his hit show "Power" was excluded from Emmys nominations. "The EMMYS can kiss my Black a** in slow motion," he wrote at the time. "F**k em I'm #1. They a bunch of Bengay, my back hurt, smiling a**, old people anyway."

At this year's Emmys, only a few actors of color took home their trophies. Meanwhile, white actors took home all 12 lead and supporting categories across the comedy, drama and limited races at the award show.

RuPaul was among the stars of color who won at the annual ceremony. The 60-year-old took home the award for outstanding competition program and became the most-awarded person of color in the history of the Emmys with 11 wins.

"Thanks to all our lovely children on our show from around the world," RuPaul said while accepting the award. "They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today. This is for you."

Michaela Coel, the "I May Destroy You" writer, star and director, also took home the outstanding writing for a limited series. "I just wrote a little something for writers really. Write the title that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn't comfortable," she said during her speech.

"I dare you in a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves, and to in turn fill the need to be constantly visible," Michaela continued. "For visibility these days seems to equate to success. Do not be afraid to disappear from it, from us for a while, and see what comes to you in the silence."