 
 

Olivia Jade Dragged Online After Claiming on 'DWTS' She's 'Best-Known' as an Influencer

The daughter of Lori Loughlin is slammed online after claiming that she's best known for being an influencer in the first episode of season 30 of the ABC dancing competition show.

  • Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Jade's casting on "Dancing with the Stars" has been controversial from the beginning. The daughter of Lori Loughlin was recently slammed online after claiming that she's best known for being an influencer in the first episode of "Dancing with the Stars" season 30.

"I'm probably best known for being an influencer," Olivia said in the premiere. "But the last few years I've been, I guess you could say, wrapped up in a scandal."

The YouTuber, who is partnered with Valentin Chmerkovskiy in the current season of the ABC dancing competition show, added, "I'm not trying to pull a pity card, but I need to move forward and do better. I just want to show people I have a different side to me. I have a strong work ethic."

Twitter users, however, had some strong opinions on Olivia's remarks about being known as an influencer. Correcting Olivia, someone wrote on the blue bird app, "More known for being an entitled cheater!" The person was referencing to Olivia's involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal, where her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, among those who bribed college officials to get their children into high-profile schools.

"If influencer is being a cheater, yeah," another user echoed. "And of course they partner Olivia Jade with Valentin, the most loved pro on the show. I see what this show is trying to do," someone else added.

In season 30 premiere of "Dancing with the Stars", Olivia and Val hit the ballroom to dance the Salsa to "Juice" by Lizzo. Of the performance, judge Carrie Ann Inaba said, "Olivia, well done, I am so proud of you, it is a start of a new chapter in your life. I Love the way you came out with so much confidence and you were sure of yourself. Great lines and great legs, I am excited." Olivia was given 25 points out of 40.

