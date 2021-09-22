Don McLean's Vow to Disinherit Daughter Branded 'Disgusting' and 'Merciless' by Ex-Wife

Instagram Celebrity

Breaking her silence about the 'American Pie' singer's spat with their daughter Jackie, Patrisha McLean claims that he has spent years tormenting his family with 'post-separation abuse.'

AceShowbiz - Don McLean's ex-wife has branded the singer "disgusting" and "merciless" after he recently vowed to disinherit their daughter, Jackie.

The "American Pie" hitmaker recently admitted he had stopped supporting the 31-year-old after she alleged her father had emotionally and mentally abused her, and he vowed not to leave her $3 million (£2.2 million) in trust any more.

Now his former wife, Patrisha McLean, has broken her silence about the family spat, claiming Don has spent years tormenting his family with "post-separation abuse."

She told the New York Post's Page Six column, "That's what's happening now. He's punishing the children. It's disgusting. He's merciless. He has no shame. The cruelty knows no bounds."

The photographer claimed she experienced "physical, sexual, emotional, financial abuse" during her 29-year marriage to the 75-year-old singer, and claimed she made excuses for him because he was "frustrated" at being viewed as a "one-hit wonder."

Patrisha, who also shares son Wyatt with the "Vincent" singer, confirmed Jackie knew Don would cut her off if she spoke publicly about the alleged abuse.

"She knew if she spoke out, she was going to be disinherited because he told her that all her life," Patrisha added. "He said, 'If you ever let anyone know about the abuse, you're going to be written out of the will'. He used the will as leverage over all of us all the time."

The former couple split in 2016 after Don was arrested and charged with misdemeanour domestic violence. He subsequently pleaded guilty to four of six charges as part of a deal.

Don, who is now dating 27-year-old model Paris Dylan, accused his ex-wife of staging a "silly vendetta" against him, and suggested she should change her surname if she doesn't want to be associated with him any more.

A statement from the singer read, "I love my children and wish them well. This is just more proof that she (Patrisha) doesn't like that I have had success with my career and she is no longer part of it. I hope she finds peace at some point in her life as I have found peace in mine and have a lovely girlfriend that understands the highs and lows of the music business."

"I'm amazed that this silly vendetta of hers has gone on this long. She continues to never give me any credit for all the good things I did for my family for 30 years. If she has no respect for me, she should call herself Patrisha Shnier since no McLean wants anything to do with her. I have said all I am going to say about my family. I have no anger toward anyone and wish everyone well!"