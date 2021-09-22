Original 'Star Wars' Editor Calls Disney's Trilogy 'Terrible'

Walt Disney Pictures Movie

In a new interview, Marcia Lucas, who won the Oscar for Best Film Editing in 1977 for her work on the original 'Star Wars', also criticizes Disney killing Han Solo and Luke Skywalker.

AceShowbiz - Marcia Lucas, the Oscar-winning editor of the original "Star Wars" franchise, is not a fan of Disney's sequel trilogy. In a new interview, Lucas believed that producer Kathleen Kennedy and director J.J. Abrams "don't have a clue."

Lucas, who was married to creator George Lucas from 1969 to 1983, shared her thoughts on the sequel trilogy in an interview for J.W. Rinzler's new book "Howard Kazanjian: A Producer's Life". The book is about the producer's life and examines his work on the "Star Wars" franchise.

In the interview, Lucas noted that Kennedy is "smart" and "really bright," but she didn't seem to know much about "Star Wars". "I like Kathleen," Lucas shared. "I always liked her. She was full of beans. She was really smart and really bright. Really wonderful woman. And I liked her husband, Frank. I liked them a lot. Now that she's running Lucasfilm and making movies, it seems to me that Kathy Kennedy and J.J. Abrams don't have a clue about 'Star Wars'. They don't get it."

As for Abrams, Lucas said, "And J.J. Abrams is writing these stories -- when I saw that movie where they kill Han Solo, I was furious." She went on to divulge, "I was furious when they killed Han Solo. Absolutely, positively there was no rhyme or reason to it. I thought, 'You don't get the Jedi story. You don't get the magic of 'Star Wars'. You're getting rid of Han Solo?"

Lucas further criticized Disney killing Han Solo and Luke Skywalker, she said, "They have Luke disintegrate. They killed Han Solo. They killed Luke Skywalker. And they don't have Princess Leia anymore."

She continued, "And they're spitting out movies every year. And they think it's important to appeal to a woman's audience, so now their main character is this female, who's supposed to have Jedi powers, but we don't know how she got Jedi powers, or who she is. It sucks. The storylines are terrible. Just terrible. Awful. You can quote me -- 'J.J. Abrams, Kathy Kennedy -- talk to me.' "

Back in 1977, Lucas won the Oscar for Best Film Editing in 1977 for her work on the original "Star Wars". She shared the award with Paul Hirsch and Richard Chew.