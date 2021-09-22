Ariana Grande Fears for Her Life as Stalker Allegedly Threatens to Kill Her

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Thank You, Next' hitmaker was forced to file restraining order after an obsessed male fan allegedly threatened to harm her and her family before he was arrested by police.

Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande's stalker has reportedly been terrorising her for six months - and even threatened to kill her before his arrest at her home earlier this month (09Sep21).

The pop singer recently filed for a restraining order against Aharon Brown, and in the documents - according to TMZ - Brown has been harassing the star for most of the year.

During a recent incident, he allegedly showed up at her Hollywood Hills home at 2am, brandishing a large hunting knife. When security staffmembers asked him to leave, he became combative and screamed, "I'll f**king kill you and her," the outlet reports.

Brown fled the scene, but was eventually taken into custody by police.

According to NBC News, Brown came to her home three times on the night he was arrested.

"The fact that Mr. Brown has been regularly coming to my home for over six months terrifies me," the singer said in a statement.

"I am also fearful because Mr. Brown has been recently been coming to my home every day, has threatened violence and has brought a weapon to my home," Grande said in her statement.

She added, "Based on his threats, I am fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family. I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family."

According to TMZ, a law enforcement officer signed a declaration that he feared the alleged stalker would be released from jail and therefore the restraining order was essential.

Brown has since been charged with two felony counts of making criminal threats.

A court hearing is scheduled for 5 October, NBC News reports.