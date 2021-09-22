Billie Eilish Shows Off Vegan Air Jordan Sneaker Collection

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Bury a Friend' hitmaker is 'excited' as she debuts her Air Jordan sneaker collection, explaining that the new shoes are 'sustainable' with 'recycled material.'

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish has unveiled her vegan Air Jordan sneaker collection.

The "Lost Cause" singer took to Instagram to show off two of her silhouettes for the Nike line, a take on the Air Jordan 1 KO and the Air Jordan 15 in lime green and a nude colour.

The 19-year-old megastar gushed it was a "surreal experience" getting to collaborate with the Jordan Brand on her own designs of the signature shoes made famous by the retired basketball champion, Michael Jordan.

The sneakers go on sale on 27 September (21) via the "Bury a Friend" hitmaker's website and the Nike SNKRS app.

Alongside two promo snaps of her wearing the footwear, Billie wrote on Instagram, "I am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!! i've always loved @jumpman23 and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion (100% vegan with over 20% recycled material). both launch 9/27 on store.billieeilish.com and 9/30 on the nike SNKRS app! and you can go behind the designs on SNKRS now for more!! Heheheeee. (sic)"

The Grammy-winner follows in the footsteps of the likes of Travis Scott, Drake, and J Balvin in collaborating with the Jordan Brand.

Billie Eilish previously made designer Oscar De La Renta to stop using fur before agreeing to wear his dress to the Met Gala.