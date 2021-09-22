Alicia Silverstone Joins Dating App Because 'It Makes Sense'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Clueless' actress is hoping to find love online as she joins dating app and insists it's 'more effective' than the traditional way of meeting a potential suitor.

AceShowbiz - Alicia Silverstone is looking for love on Bumble.

The "Clueless" actress - who divorced Chris Jarecki in 2018 after 13 years of marriage - has joined the dating app in a bid to meet a new lover and is hopeful after being discouraged by the traditional ways of meeting a potential suitor.

"I just think it's a great way for people to meet," Alicia told People. "You know, I think that it's really nice that we have friends that can connect us. You can be set up by friends, you can be at a party and tell people, 'Hey, do you know anyone?' You can do things like that. I have experience where I'll go to an in-person event and no one's really engaged. They're sort of in their phones, and it's a bit discouraging."

The 44-year-old star - who has 10-year-old son Bear with her ex-husband - confessed that she doesn't drink alcohol on dates because that leads to "sexy time," which can be awkward if she doesn't like her date.

Talking about the Question Game on Bumble, where she was quizzed on "what goes through her mind after the second glass of wine on a date," Alicia spilled, "Sexy time. That's why I don't drink on dates. And if you don't like them suddenly you like them because you're drinking!"

She quipped, "New rules: No alcohol until I already know I like you."

However, the "Book Club" star is confident that she will meet her match after hearing other dating app users' "beautiful" love stories.

"I've heard tons of beautiful stories from people," she smiled. "I think it's very much the norm now. And it makes sense. It's kind of like going to a bar, but it's more effective."