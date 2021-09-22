 
 

Naomie Harris: Playing Strong Woman in James Bond Movie Is Privilege

Universal Pictures
The Miss Moneypenny depicter explains why her role in the 007 movie franchise is 'hugely important' as she says, 'To play a role that shows the strength of women is a privilege.'

  • Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Naomie Harris says playing Miss Moneypenny in James Bond as an "intelligent and capable woman" is "so influential."

The "Black and Blue" star will reprise the role of Eve Moneypenny for the third time in "No Time to Die", opposite Daniel Craig, and she says it is "highly important" that she portrays the character as an "intelligent and capable" black woman.

Naomie, 45, told the Radio Times magazine, "Growing up as a black woman, on-screen images and representations were so few and far between, so to play such an intelligent and capable woman who can inspire other women - and young women - is hugely important."

"It's a role I have always wanted to play and it has meant so much to me. The film is part of British culture and that's why it's so influential. To play a role that shows the strength of women is a privilege."

Naomie also reflected on how the strength of women has changed the industry both on and off-screen since the start of the MeToo movement.

The "Moonlight" actress said, "After decades of abuse of women within the film industry, there has been a complete culture shift, over.... a matter of five years. Now you get producers at the start of a shoot saying, 'There will be zero tolerance of any bullying or harassment here.' It's a completely different environment."

"I can't credit myself with being part of it but I'm proud of coming into this profession, setting my own standards and sticking to them."

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has helped pen the screenplay for "No Time to Die" and feels there is additional pressure on the blockbuster's female stars as they need to be both sexy and smart.

The "Fleabag" creator said, "I think there's pressure on Bond girls, a different pressure now, because they have to deliver everything we loved about Bond girls before but they also have to have this integrity."

