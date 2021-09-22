Mayim Bialik 'Honored' as She Kicks off Hosting Duty on 'Jeopardy!'

Instagram TV

The 'Big Bang Theory' actress says 'there is no place [she]'d rather be' as she debuts as a new host of the beloved game show following Alex Trebex's passing.

AceShowbiz - Actress Mayim Bialik made her debut as the host of beloved U.S. game show "Jeopardy!" on Monday night (20Sep21) after a summer of drama, which led to the dismissal of executive producer Mike Richards.

Richards and Bialik were hired as the quiz show's permanent hosts, following the death of Alex Trebek late last year (20), but the executive producer was fired last month (Aug21), after controversial old podcast posts surfaced.

It was recently announced that former "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings would be his replacement, sharing hosting duties with Mayim until the end of 2021.

She stepped onto the "Jeopardy!" stage on Monday and said, "Welcome. I am so honoured to be part of the Jeopardy! family. There is no place I'd rather be."

"The Big Bang Theory" star made no mention of the summer's drama, but in an essay she wrote for Newsweek, Bialik stated, "Of course I was in touch with Mike as he was my boss... and I don't wish ill on him, or anyone. The complexity of these situations is not something that can be summed up easily."

"My first response, when all of this went down, was to say to the Jeopardy! team, 'How can I help? Because I am part of this family.' "

She added, "I feel very honored to have been given the responsibility and the opportunity to step up into this hosting position. It's been as dreamy as it was for the two days that I guest hosted. I work very long days, but they fly by. We shoot five episodes a day and I get to meet fascinating people from all walks of life."

"Of course, I am grateful and honored to carve out so much of my time on behalf of Jeopardy!, because I feel very connected to the show, the legacy and everything that Alex and the team behind the scenes have built."