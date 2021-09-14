 
 

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

When talking about pictures of her sitting next to the two A-list actors at the Sunday, September 12 game, the 'Today' co-host jokes that she 'photoshopped [herself] in.'

  Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Savannah Guthrie will never forget how it feels to meet Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper in person. When recalling the moment of her sitting next to the two A-list actors at the US Open, the broadcaster admitted to losing her cool.

The 49-year-old shared her story in the Monday, September 13 episode of the "Today" show. "It's Brad Pitt! You know, just how you do," she gushed to her co-stars. "You should have seen me trying to play it cool with Brad... I wasn't very cool. ... I was trying to give him space."

"Oh, my gosh, it was ridiculous. I was like Forrest Gump," she said when seeing pictures of her and the two Hollywood stars. "This isn't even a real picture. I just photoshopped myself in," she then quipped.

When watching Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeat the legendary Serbian pro Novak Djokovic, Savannah was seen seated between her husband Mike Feldman and the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star.

For the Sunday, September 12 game, which took place at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium, Brad kept it low profile in a navy top, a white bucket hat and a pair of sunglasses. The "A Star Is Born" actor, meanwhile, was sitting next to him in a light blue shirt.

Savannah and her husband were joined by her "Today" family, including Jenna Bush Hager and her spouse Henry Chase Hager as well as Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts. Sitting directly in front of Savannah were "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star Mariska Hargitay and her husband, "Younger" actor Peter Hermann.

Feeling excited about the experience, Savannah shared pictures from the outing on Instagram. "Epic weekend @usopen. Epic matches. Epic tennis legend sightings. Epic reunions @gayleking @therealmariskahargitay @norahodonnell @lindseyvonn Epic friends - @jennabhager #HankHager + @feldmike. And yes epic seatmates. Thanks for the sneaky surveillance pic @debrobertsabc," she wrote.

