'Today' Show Dressing Rooms to Get a Revamp After Kelly Rowland Walked Off Set
Hoda Kotb and TV co-host Jenna Bush confirm the dressing room at the center of drama surrounding the Destiny's Child alum's decision to walk off is getting an upgrade.

  Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Following an alleged criticism from guest host Kelly Rowland, the beleaguered dressing rooms of NBC's "Today" show are finally set for a makeover. Co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager revealed the news to Page Six at the fifth anniversary celebration of Bush Hager's book club, Read with Jenna.

"We have four words for you: lipstick on a pig," Bush Hager joked. "Just some wallpaper, some nice fake flowers."

Despite the playful banter, Kotb confirmed that the dressing rooms will receive a significant upgrade, including fresh paint, new furniture, decorations, and even snacks. "Maybe a mini fridge!" she exclaimed.

The makeover comes after Rowland abruptly left the set last month due to dissatisfaction with her dressing room. "Kelly and her team were not happy," a source told Page Six. "They did not like the dressing room, so they decided to pull her off the show."

Kotb and Bush Hager admitted that the dressing rooms are notoriously small, comparing them to "closets." However, they emphasized that the cozy dimensions add to the show's charm and provide a welcoming atmosphere for guests.

"We're on the set," Kotb explained. "No one is pretentious, and we're like, 'Welcome! Here's a hug. Come sit on our couch.'"

Despite the initial criticism, Kotb and Bush Hager remain optimistic about the makeover.

The "Today" show has faced scrutiny over its dressing rooms in the past, with former co-host Tamron Hall also expressing dissatisfaction. However, Kotb and Bush Hager believe that the upcoming revamp will address these concerns and create a more comfortable space for their guests.

