 

Report: Kelly Rowland Skipped 'Today' Because She Got 'Sick' Amid Pregnancy

The singer/actress has been making headlines after she is reported to leave 'Today' set at the last minute because she wasn't happy with the show's small dressing room.

  • Feb 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Is Kelly Rowland pregnant? A new report claimed that Kelly's decision to leave "Today" set earlier this month was not because of the dressing room, but because she didn't feel well amid pregnancy.

An insider told Media Take Out, "Kelly got sick while in the dressing room. It wasn't about being a diva it was about her health." The source added that the former Destiny's Child singer is currently pregnant with her third child.

The tipster continued, "I can't say anything more on [her pregnancy] except that what the media is doing to Kelly is wrong."

In response to the report, fans were unsurprisingly shocked. "Kelly Rowland is pregnant with her third child!" someone wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Kelly Rowland is allegedly pregnant, hmmm I ain't see no baby bump yet," someone else added.

A confused fan asked, "Kelly Rowland pregnant?" Meanwhile, a fourth user joked, "Yal talking bout Kelly Rowland pregnant with her 3rd child I didn't know a 2nd was made."

The wild report came after Kelly showed love for "Today" co-host Hoda Kotb amid chatters surrounding her supposed appearance on "Today". During her appearance on Chicago's WGN News on Wednesday, February 21, she was asked if she wanted to explain why she abruptly exited the NBC morning show.

"No, because I'm so excited and delighted to be here to talk about the movie and nothing else," she said, referring to her upcoming Netflix movie "Mea Culpa". Despite that, the 43-year-old added, "I love the 'Today' show, love Hoda and that is it."

According to TMZ, Kelly and her team complained about the dressing room which was notoriously "dumpy, glorified closets." As the other room was taken by Jennifer Lopez, the staff offered a few options but the singer liked none of them. Kelly and her team eventually decided to leave, telling the staff 7 minutes before air, "We're gonna leave."

