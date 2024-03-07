 

Jenna Bush Hager Makes Awkward Mishap About Mary J. Blige's Discography on 'Today'

Jenna Bush Hager Makes Awkward Mishap About Mary J. Blige's Discography on 'Today'
Jenna isn't the only one who made a blunder in a new episode of the talk show as the music icon also has to correct Hoda when she talks about her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame award.

  • Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jenna Bush Hager might need to do better research on Mary J. Blige. The "Today" co-host made an embarrassing blunder in a new episode of the morning talk show featuring the music icon.

In the Wednesday, March 6 episode, Jenna was mistakenly calling Mary's second record as her "debut album." Jenna said, "We have to talk about the fact that your debut album just turned 30."

In response to the faux pas, the 53-year-old musician immediately set the record straight. "Well, that's the second one. 'What's the 411?' was the first," she told the co-host, who replied, "Oh okay, your second album! Your second album! You're right!"

Jenna could be seen glancing at her co-host Hoda Kotb, who was smiling awkwardly, before admitting, 'We Googled it because we were like, 'It can't be 30 years old.' "

Moving on, Jenna later gushed over the singer, saying, "You wrote about such important and also hard things." To that Mary responded, "I mean, the My Life album was me just basically really crying for help and just wanting somebody to love me. And it was a point in my life where I was just looking for love in all the wrong places. But at the same time I wrote a song called My life that relates to me right now today and scares the mess out of me because I'm like, 'How did I do that?' because life can be only what you make it."

"I am not going to give up on love, " the Queen of R&B added. "I am not going to let a bad relationship or bad marriage stop me from having a good life and having romance and getting the hugs that I want and desire." She continued, "You know, I'm not going to say, 'I'm so hard', no I want a man, I want love, I want it all and I am not going to let my past stop me from that. It's because I love myself like that I'm able to draw things to me and I'm able to receive love that I know I deserve."

Jenna then tried to make the singer talk about her dating life. "That's so smart. Well okay, so are you dating?" to which Mary simply replied, "Yup." Hoda chimed in, "We got a yep!"

hat wasn't the only mistake that the co-hosts made in the episode. Earlier during the interview, Mary had to correct Hoda when she claimed that the "No More Drama" hitmaker had received a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame award. "Well it's not even an award, I'm nominated," Mary explained. "It is an award because of the company that I'm in. I am nominated with Lenny Kravitz, Cher, Sade, Mariah Carey, Run-D.M.C... I mean, all these iconic people, you know, and me."

