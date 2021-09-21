 
 

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Join Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber for Jamaican Tropical Getaway

The happy couples reportedly stay in private villas overlooking the Oracabessa Bay at GoldenEye in St Mary, Jamaica for three nights and have 'great time swimming and wading in the lagoon.'

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker just had a double date with Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber. The A-listers reportedly took a three-day tropical getaway in Jamaica after the 2021 Met Gala and New York Fashion Week weekend.

"They were in private lagoon cottages near each other," an insider spilled to E! News. "They had a great time swimming and wading in the lagoon. They did stand up paddling and spent a ton of time on the water."

The informant went on noting that even though it was raining, they "loved the tropical weather and made the most of their trip." Offering more details, the so-called inside source added, "They stayed three nights before heading back to L.A. together on Sunday morning."

A separate source told Loop news that the happy couples stayed in private villas overlooking the Oracabessa Bay at GoldenEye in St Mary. In photos obtained by the publication, Justin and Hailey could be seen enjoying turquoise waters at Blue Hole.

Offering a glimpse at their tropical vacay, Hailey took to her Instagram page on Sunday, September 19 to share a series of photos that saw her and Justin cozying up by a waterfall, paddleboarding down a river and dancing in a rainstorm. Though Kendall was not included in any of the snapshots, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian both liked the post, with Kim even commenting with three flame emojis.

Aside from Kim, many of her fans and followers gushed over the vacation photos. "Love is love. When two people come together and make a home out of themselves," wrote famed writer R. M. Drake.

Others raved over her dancing in the rain video. "It's the dancing in the rain for me! [love emoji]," one commented, while a separate Instagram user added, "It's the ballerina in the rain for me."

"Cheeks looking good sis," one follower praised her fit physique. A different social media user wrote, "Absolutely stunning," while another chimed in, "Ballerina legs!!!!"

