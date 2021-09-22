Karen Civil Denies Allegations She Uses Non-Profit Organizations for Her Own Benefit

Instagram Celebrity

A woman who goes by Melissah Prato on Twitter accuses the music marketing strategist of trying 'to thoroughly profit' from the organization as an ambassador back in 2014.

AceShowbiz - Karen Civil has responded to claims that she took advantage of clients like Jessie Woo and Joyner Lucas in addition to using charity for her own benefit. On Monday, September 20, the music marketing strategist shared a statement in which she denied the allegations that she defrauded a non-profit organization that looks to build a park for children in Haiti.

"The school they chose I thought was very amazing and we did a groundbreaking ceremony there to establish the park we planned to build," the statement read. "Unfortunately, we could not come to an agreement on the name of the park and how it would be structured. Because we could not come to an agreement on the name and how it would be structured."

The statement continued, "Their organization put out a press release and unbeknownst prior to me on their Instagram stating we parted ways. So I put out a statement as well and decided to move forward with continuing with building the Live Civil playground at a different location."

It arrived after a woman who goes by Melissah Prato on Twitter accused Karen of trying "to thoroughly profit" from the organization as an ambassador back in 2014. It was said that the charity paid her expenses, including security and lodging, for the groundbreaking ceremony. However, Melissah claimed that Civil didn't give the charity $41K like she promised.

Prior to this, Joyner Lucas came with his own allegations against Karen. The Massachusetts rapper wrote on Twitter, "I was desperate for help and you knew that. After you was paid you went ghost and didn’t expect me to pop. Here I am." He added, "After you got the money paid up front, you stopped answering my calls & every time I hit you, you answered the phone with a attitude like I was messing up your day. I sent you hella messages pleading with you to do your job becuz my back was against the wall. You took advantage."

"Smh I was broke and down on my last leg bruh," he added. "That 60k was literally my last effort to help me get on and you stole that from me when my son was born. The media protects you but wrong is wrong. At this time I had like 5k followers."

"At this time I was afraid to speak up for myself becuz I didn't want to get blackballed," he explained. "I had no idea how this industry S**t works and I ain't want you to drag my name thru the mud so out of fear i stayed. Until @Mr_Camron spoke up a few years ago on Twitter and then I did."

Karen denied the claims in a statement which read, "It's easy for him to make broad statements when you aren’t familiar with the backend of business especially Marketing. Subcontractors were paid including Ravenel Agency, PR, and local Reps (mix show/radio). All parties contracted out on his behalf to execute were paid from the overall budget allotted. When he expressed his unhappiness about not getting VIP access to a NY NBA2K event because he arrived 2 ½ hours prior to the time he was given. Him not being able to reach me the following day during a scheduled personal vacation cause him to be irate."