 
 

Kate Winslet Feels Actresses Are No Longer Being Scrutinized for Their Bodies

After winning an Emmy Award for her role as junk food-loving detective, the 'Mare of Easttown' star admits that she starts to feel like the industry is changing and the shifts are happening.

  • Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Titanic" star Kate Winslet believes actresses are no longer being "scrutinized" for their bodies, as much as they were when she was starting out.

The actress, who grabbed her second Emmy Award on Sunday, September 19 for her portrayal of junk food-loving detective Mare Sheehan on hit drama "Mare of Easttown", admits it "means a huge amount" to her that she has been given so much praise for her latest role, while recalling the bodyshaming she experienced in her 20s.

"It makes me feel that our industry is changing," she told reporters backstage at the Emmys. "I'm honestly starting to feel that, that the shifts are happening. And I think we're finger pointing a lot less at women in terms of how they look, their shape. We stopped scrutinizing them."

"In turn, what happens then, is that younger generations of women, who are not in our industry, start to feel OK within themselves too, and that's more important than anything else.It's up to us to be absolutely real and representing ourselves with integrity and authenticity and celebrating each other and not judging one another. If we're not doing that in our industry, then nobody else has a hope in hell."

"I feel like with playing Mare, maybe we are shifting the dynamics of how leading ladies are seen on screen and that just warms my heart."

Kate recently won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Leading Role in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role on "Mare of Easttown". Her co-stars Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson also took home gold, and the series won a fourth Emmy for production design.

