 
 

Kelly Clarkson Appears to Shade Estranged Husband With New Christmas Song

According to lyric previews of 'Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)', the former 'American Idol' winner seems to celebrate her separation from Brandon Blackstock.

  • Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson seemed to have things left to say to her estranged husband. More than a year after she filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the former "American Idol" winner threw shades at him with her new Christmas song.

On Monday, September 20, the 39-year-old singer shared a lyric preview on Instagram. "And I'm gonna shop too much and dance in the snow/ Drink just enough to let us go/ Christmas isn't canceled, just you," so read the lyrics.

The Grammy-winning artist has been teasing her new single since days prior. On Thursday, she let out lyrics on Instagram that read, "Lost at first/ Thinking that I might/ Be cursed/ Winter wonderlands weren't made for one."

On the following day, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" host shared a few more lines "just in case y'all wanna learn the lyrics before it's out on September 23rd." They read, "I'll be hangin' every light I find in this house/ Playin' Christmas music so loud/ This year Christmas won't be quite so blue."

Many have since assumed that Kelly threw a jab at her ex amid their divorce. One fan in particular wrote, "Here we go! The Divorce album is coming!!!" Another individual commented, "Xmas album with some shade! Ayooo." A third chimed in, "This is hidden savage s**t."

Kelly submitted her divorce paper in June 2020, after nearly seven years of marriage. She has since been granted[u] with primary custody of their two children, 6-year-old River and 4-year-old Remington. Brandon, on the other hand, has been awarded temporary spousal support that would last until 2023.

In August, Kelly got her prenuptial agreement validated by a judge. It means all the assets and income she gained during her marriage to the talent manager will remain hers including the Montana ranch, which he currently calls home.

