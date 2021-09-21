Kelly Clarkson Appears to Shade Estranged Husband With New Christmas Song

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Music

According to lyric previews of 'Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)', the former 'American Idol' winner seems to celebrate her separation from Brandon Blackstock.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson seemed to have things left to say to her estranged husband. More than a year after she filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the former "American Idol" winner threw shades at him with her new Christmas song.

On Monday, September 20, the 39-year-old singer shared a lyric preview on Instagram. "And I'm gonna shop too much and dance in the snow/ Drink just enough to let us go/ Christmas isn't canceled, just you," so read the lyrics.

The Grammy-winning artist has been teasing her new single since days prior. On Thursday, she let out lyrics on Instagram that read, "Lost at first/ Thinking that I might/ Be cursed/ Winter wonderlands weren't made for one."

On the following day, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" host shared a few more lines "just in case y'all wanna learn the lyrics before it's out on September 23rd." They read, "I'll be hangin' every light I find in this house/ Playin' Christmas music so loud/ This year Christmas won't be quite so blue."

Many have since assumed that Kelly threw a jab at her ex amid their divorce. One fan in particular wrote, "Here we go! The Divorce album is coming!!!" Another individual commented, "Xmas album with some shade! Ayooo." A third chimed in, "This is hidden savage s**t."

Kelly submitted her divorce paper in June 2020, after nearly seven years of marriage. She has since been granted[u] with primary custody of their two children, 6-year-old River and 4-year-old Remington. Brandon, on the other hand, has been awarded temporary spousal support that would last until 2023.

In August, Kelly got her prenuptial agreement validated by a judge. It means all the assets and income she gained during her marriage to the talent manager will remain hers including the Montana ranch, which he currently calls home.