Ice Cube Apologizes for Failure in Resurrecting Anthony Johnson's 'Friday' Character

Mourning the death of his former co-star, the 'Last Friday' star shares a black-and-white photo of the actor playing thief Ezal in the first 'Friday' movie and dubs him 'naturally funny dude.'

Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ice Cube has honored his late "Friday" co-star, Anthony Johnson, and apologized for not resurrecting his character for the final film in the franchise in time.

Johnson, who portrayed thief Ezal in the first "Friday" movie in 1995, died on Monday, September 20, aged 55.

Ice Cube shared a black-and-white photo of Johnson on his Instagram page and wrote, "Sad to wake up to the news about AJ Johnson passing away. Naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time. Sorry I couldn't bring your character Ezal back to the big screen in 'Last Friday'..."

Meanwhile, DJ Pooh, who co-created the "Friday" films, took to Twitter and shared a scene from the first movie, in which Johnson runs down the street with stolen goods. He added the caption, "Rest easy AJ!"

Johnson also played E.Z.E. in Kid 'n Play's 1990 film "House Party", and appeared in "House Party 3", "Lethal Weapon 3", "Menace II Society", "The Player's Club", and "How to Be a Player".

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, his representative LyNea Bell said, "We lost an icon. He will be greatly missed." The rep released a longer statement to Deadline, which read, "The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again."

LyNea said on behalf of the agency, "Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr. Anthony 'AJ' Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold."

The cause of his death has not been publicly revealed.