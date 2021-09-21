 
 

Billie Eilish and Joaquin Phoenix Push for Animal Agriculture Discussion at Climate Conference

Along with Ricky Gervais, Moby and many other stars, the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker and the 'Joker' star sign a letter sent to COP26 president Alok Sharma urging him to 'stop ignoring the cow in the room.'

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish, Joaquin Phoenix, and Ricky Gervais are among the stars urging world leaders to add animal agriculture to the agenda for the upcoming COP26 climate conference.

Some of the world's biggest vegetarians and vegans have signed a letter sent to COP26 president Alok Sharma urging him to "stop ignoring the cow in the room" ahead of the event, which is to be held in Glasgow, Scotland in November.

Moby, Alan Cumming, Alicia Silverstone, Leona Lewis, Lily Cole, and Stephen Fry have also signed the paperwork, which has been sent to the politician on behalf of global animal protection charity Humane Society International.

The letter reads, "With animal agriculture being such a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, it is impossible to meet goals set out in the Paris Agreement without making changes to our global food system. Even if all other major sources of emissions were reformed, we will still fall short... Addressing these urgent areas in the UNFCCC COP26 meeting would help propel governments around the world to take action and would provide world leaders with another high impact option to add to their toolbox for tackling climate change."

"We call on the UNFCCC to formally and publicly recognize the role of animal agriculture as one of the largest contributors of climate change and to open a greater space for dialog."

Songwriter and animal rights activist Moby adds, "Intensively farming animals for food is, simply, destroying our planet. Animal agriculture is the second-highest CO2 emitter in the world, yet it remains largely ignored by world leaders. The science is clear and overwhelming; that adopting a more plant-based diet is one of the most impactful actions we can take to avert catastrophic climate change."

"So, if we want to protect our planet, we must include intensive animal agriculture in climate change mitigation strategies. COP26 is the ideal opportunity to do this, and one of our last vital changes to reform our global food systems. I beg you, please; STOP ignoring the cow in the room."

