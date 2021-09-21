Eric Clapton Breaks Vows Against Performing at Venues With COVID Vaccine Mandates

WENN/Phil Lewis Music

Before taking the stage at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, the 'Tears in Heaven' singer has told fans he would never perform at a venue that required proof of vaccination.

AceShowbiz - Eric Clapton has broken his vow not to play venues with COVID vaccine mandates by taking the stage at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The public-health sceptic told fans he would never perform at a venue that required proof of vaccination, but on Saturday, September 18, he reversed that decision for his latest tour date.

According to the venue's website, Smoothie King Center bosses are following city regulations that require all ticket holders 12 and above, as well as staff and participants, to either prove they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or provide a negative test taken within 72 hours - and wear a mask when not eating or drinking.

Clapton has made it clear he is against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's vaccine passes scheme, which would allow the public to enter nightclubs and venues in the U.K., taking to social media in July and writing, "I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show."

Clapton is vaccinated but made it clear he regretted that decision after suffering "disastrous" side effects. He previously detailed the severe reactions he experienced after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this year, stating, "My hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks. I feared I would never play again. I suffer with peripheral neuropathy and should never have gone near the needle."

The Brit has yet to comment on his weekend gig in New Orleans.