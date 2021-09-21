 
 

Eric Clapton Breaks Vows Against Performing at Venues With COVID Vaccine Mandates

Eric Clapton Breaks Vows Against Performing at Venues With COVID Vaccine Mandates
WENN/Phil Lewis
Music

Before taking the stage at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, the 'Tears in Heaven' singer has told fans he would never perform at a venue that required proof of vaccination.

  • Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Eric Clapton has broken his vow not to play venues with COVID vaccine mandates by taking the stage at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The public-health sceptic told fans he would never perform at a venue that required proof of vaccination, but on Saturday, September 18, he reversed that decision for his latest tour date.

According to the venue's website, Smoothie King Center bosses are following city regulations that require all ticket holders 12 and above, as well as staff and participants, to either prove they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or provide a negative test taken within 72 hours - and wear a mask when not eating or drinking.

  See also...

Clapton has made it clear he is against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's vaccine passes scheme, which would allow the public to enter nightclubs and venues in the U.K., taking to social media in July and writing, "I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show."

Clapton is vaccinated but made it clear he regretted that decision after suffering "disastrous" side effects. He previously detailed the severe reactions he experienced after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this year, stating, "My hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks. I feared I would never play again. I suffer with peripheral neuropathy and should never have gone near the needle."

The Brit has yet to comment on his weekend gig in New Orleans.

You can share this post!

Billie Eilish and Joaquin Phoenix Push for Animal Agriculture Discussion at Climate Conference

Tarek El Moussa Congratulates Christina Haack on Engagement While Ant Anstead Reflects on Past
Related Posts
Eric Clapton Refuses to Perform at U.K. Venues Requiring Proof of COVID Vaccination

Eric Clapton Refuses to Perform at U.K. Venues Requiring Proof of COVID Vaccination

Eric Clapton Feels Exiled as He's Snubbed by Celebrity Pals Over Anti-Vaccination Stance

Eric Clapton Feels Exiled as He's Snubbed by Celebrity Pals Over Anti-Vaccination Stance

Eric Clapton Ends Longtime Feud With Daughter Ruth

Eric Clapton Ends Longtime Feud With Daughter Ruth

Eric Clapton Claims 'Disastrous' Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine Made Him Fear He'd Never Play Again

Eric Clapton Claims 'Disastrous' Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine Made Him Fear He'd Never Play Again

Most Read
Ronnie Wood Digging Up 'Timeless Gems' From Rolling Stones and The Faces During Lockdown
Music

Ronnie Wood Digging Up 'Timeless Gems' From Rolling Stones and The Faces During Lockdown

Vengaboys Would Love to Have Charli XCX on '1999' Cover

Vengaboys Would Love to Have Charli XCX on '1999' Cover

Normani and Teyana Taylor's 'Wild Side' Performance at MTV VMAs Draws FCC Complaints

Normani and Teyana Taylor's 'Wild Side' Performance at MTV VMAs Draws FCC Complaints

Lady GaGa Showers Tony Bennett With Love Ahead of Release of Their Last Album Together

Lady GaGa Showers Tony Bennett With Love Ahead of Release of Their Last Album Together

Artist of the Week: Glass Animals

Artist of the Week: Glass Animals

Bring Me the Horizon's Frontman Confronts Inner Demons in New Single

Bring Me the Horizon's Frontman Confronts Inner Demons in New Single

Stormzy Helps Aspiring Musician Following Supermarket Encounter

Stormzy Helps Aspiring Musician Following Supermarket Encounter

Bruce Springsteen's Music Memorabilia Set for Exhibition Tour

Bruce Springsteen's Music Memorabilia Set for Exhibition Tour

Damon Albarn Talks Inspirations Behind New Solo Album

Damon Albarn Talks Inspirations Behind New Solo Album

Jade Thirlwall Fires Back at Noel Gallagher After Little Mix Were Dissed Over Brit Award Win

Jade Thirlwall Fires Back at Noel Gallagher After Little Mix Were Dissed Over Brit Award Win

Manic Street Preachers Score No. 1 Album in U.K. for First Time in 23 Years

Manic Street Preachers Score No. 1 Album in U.K. for First Time in 23 Years

Ed Sheeran Maps Out European Tour Dates for 2022

Ed Sheeran Maps Out European Tour Dates for 2022

Drake Rules Billboard 200 Album Chart for Second Week With 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake Rules Billboard 200 Album Chart for Second Week With 'Certified Lover Boy'