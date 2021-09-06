 
 

Leslie Odom Jr. Likens 'Many Saints of Newark' Secretive Audition to MCU's

Warner Bros. Picture
Movie

In a new interview, the 'One Night in Miami...' actor reveals that he filmed his audition tape without any script and character names for the 'tight to the vest' audition.

  • Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Leslie Odom Jr. had no idea know he was auditioning for the "The Sopranos" prequel "The Many Saints of Newark".

The "One Night in Miami..." star plays a gangster in the film, which focuses on a young Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini's son, Michael Gandolfini, but the "Hamilton" star's audition was so secretive that he didn't know what he was trying out for at first, and producers didn't let him see the script.

"I'd heard that the film was happening. I wasn't up for it in the original rounds of auditions. But there came a point where they needed someone quickly, and I got the call," Leslie told Rolling Stone magazine.

"I don't even know that I knew I was auditioning for the Sopranos [movie]. They keep things very tight to the vest. They're like the MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe]. They don't send you a script, don't send you character names, scenarios are changed. You have to make some choices as an actor. You take what you see, and you start inventing."

"I got a call that they liked the tape that I made, but they had some notes for me. I taped again, then they wanted me to tape again with more notes. And I said, 'Guys, I don't mind taping again, but you've got to send me a script. I don't know what I'm doing'."

He eventually learned he was trying out for Harold McBrayer - a small-time numbers runner with big ambitions, who works for Tony Soprano's uncle Dickie Moltisanti, played by Alessandro Nivola.

'Riverdale' Actor Jordan Connor Weds Jinjara Mitchell in Private Ceremony
