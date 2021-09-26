Ray Liotta Reveals Lengths to Land Role in 'The Sopranos' Prequel Movie

New Line Cinema Movie

The Hollywood Dick depicter opens up about his effort in lobbying creator David Chase to be a part of the upcoming gangster movie 'The Many Saints of Newark'.

AceShowbiz - Ray Liotta paid his own expenses to fly out to New York to ask for a role in "The Many Saints of Newark".

The 66-year-old actor plays Aldo "Hollywood Dick" Moltisanti in the prequel to "The Sopranos" and revealed that he was so desperate to land the part that he paid for his own flights and accommodation to meet David Chase, who created the acclaimed TV series and co-wrote the new movie - even if he wasn't sure why he did it.

Ray told The Guardian newspaper, "I'm really not sure what made me so determined. But I was and luckily it all worked out."

The "Field of Dreams" star also rejected rumours that he turned down the chance to play Tony Soprano in the TV series, a part that went to the late James Gandolfini, but did reveal that Chase approached him over the role of Ralph Cifaretto - although he rejected it as he didn't want to play another gangster.

Ray said, "No! I don't know where that story came from. David Chase once talked to me about playing Ralphie. But never Tony."

"I didn't want to do another mafia thing, and I was shooting Hannibal. It just didn't feel right at the time."

The star played the role of Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's iconic crime flick "Goodfellas" but regrets that he has not worked with the filmmaker since he appeared in the 1990 movie.

When asked why, he said: "I don't know, you'd have to ask him. But I'd love to."

Ray Liotta also said had never watched his beloved baseball movie "Field of Dreams".

The 66-year-old actor, who played Chicago White Sox legend "Shoeless" Joe Jackson opposite Kevin Costner in the 1989 film, admits the project brings back bad memories as his mother was battling cancer at the time.

Ray told The Guardian newspaper, "It's just a personal thing that happened. My mom was sick when we went to see it, so we didn't stay the whole time, so it's not something I want to do. It's on TV a lot, but I just pass over it. I've no desire. That's it."

Ray's mother passed away when he was filming Martin Scorsese's acclaimed gangster flick "Goodfellas" and the actor admitted that his grief inspired elements of his performance as Henry Hill.

The star also revealed he has only seen the 1990 crime movie a handful of times, adding, "Once. Well, twice, I've just seen it now. Because I saw it... with my daughter at a film festival. It was on the big screen, so just to share that with her. But, no, if it's on TV, I'll pass it. I'll skip it. I don't stop and like (say), 'Oh, my movie is on,' and watch."