 
 

Ray Liotta: 'The Sopranos' Prequel Movie Will Appeal to Everyone Regardless Their Ages

The 'Goodfellas' actor describes 'The Many Saints of Newark' as a 'fun mafia family movie' and people don't need to watch the original to appreciate the prequel.

  • Sep 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Goodfellas" star Ray Liotta can't wait for audiences to see "The Sopranos" prequel movie, "The Many Saints of Newark", because it's a "fun mafia family movie" for everyone.

The Hollywood veteran plays Aldo 'Hollywood Dick' Moltisanti in the much-anticipated film, in which the late James Gandolfini's son Michael plays a younger version of his dad's mob boss character, Tony Soprano.

And Liotta believes the film will appeal to everyone, even those who never watched the Emmy-winning series that preceded it.

"It's a prequel to The Sopranos," he tells "Live with Kelly and Ryan", "but the thing is you don't need to have seen The Sopranos in order to appreciate this one. It does stand alone but the characters are based on the older (ones)."

  See also...

"James Gandolfini's son is playing him in the movie, which I thought was brave, and he's great in it. And David Chase who started The Sopranos wrote this."

And the actor, who got engaged late last year to fiancee Jacy Nittolo, thinks the film will appeal to cinemagoers of every age.

"It's a fun mafia family movie," he quips.

The movie also stars Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Vera Farmiga, and Billy Magnussen.

Odom previously opened up on the super secret audition, "I don't even know that I knew I was auditioning for the Sopranos [movie]. They keep things very tight to the vest. They're like the MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe]. They don't send you a script, don't send you character names, scenarios are changed. You have to make some choices as an actor. You take what you see, and you start inventing."

