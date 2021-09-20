ZZ Top Caution Fans About Selling of Unauthorized Dusty Hill Merchandise

WENN/Judy Eddy Celebrity

Months after the 72-year-old bassist passed away in his sleep, his surviving bandmates issue a statement calling out 'bogus goods' being peddled as commemorative items.

Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Members of ZZ Top have warned fans to avoid buying fake merchandise that's been released to "cash in" on the death of Dusty Hill. The 72-year-old bassist passed away in his sleep in July and now his bandmates have called out "bogus goods" being peddled as commemorative items.

"ZZ Top, its representatives, and the family of Dusty Hill have become aware of unauthorized merchandise being sold on the internet purporting to celebrate the memory of Dusty Hill ('RIP Dusty,' 'Thank you, Dusty' etc.)," a statement released on Friday, September 17, read, according to UltimateClassicRock.com.

"Please be aware that neither the band nor Dusty's family has approved the sale of any merchandise or promotions connected to Dusty. It is sad and unfortunate that many people are trying to 'cash in' on Dusty's untimely death. Please know that no monies generated by these bogus goods are paid to the band or to Dusty's family."

The statement, which also appeared to echo the sentiments of Hill's widow, Charleen McCrory, continued, "Please be aware that neither the band nor Dusty's family has approved the sale of any merchandise or promotions connected to Dusty. It is sad and unfortunate that many people are trying to 'cash in' on Dusty's untimely death. Please know that no monies generated by these bogus goods are paid to the band or to Dusty's family."

"Please know that ZZ Top will pursue all available remedies to put a stop to the sale of unauthorized merchandise... We are saddened by our loss, and will protect Dusty and ourselves to the fullest extent of the law. We appreciate all our fans and hope you will work with us to prevent this outrageous and illegal conduct."