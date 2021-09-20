 
 

Emmys 2021: Hannah Waddingham Reacts to Seth Rogen Mispronouncing Her Name

The baffling mispronunciation of the Supporting Actress in a Comedy winner aside, the 'Pam and Tommy' star is getting viewers talking with his complaint about unsafe Emmys during his presenting duty.

  • Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Seth Rogen stole the moment while he was onstage at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. On hand to present Emmy Award for Supporting Actress in a Comedy, he got the Internet baffled with his mispronunciation of the name of the winner, Hannah Waddingham.

Instead of calling her Hannah Waddingham, the "Sausage Party" star pronounced her name as "Hannah Waddington," which viewers quickly noticed. "Did Seth Rogen really call her 'Hannah Waddington?' " "Ringer" staff writer Miles Surrey tweeted.

Vulture critic Jen Chaney added, "Seth Rogen just called Hannah Waddingham Hannah Waddington, her speech is wonderfully unhinged and she is so shiny. Off to a rollicking start #Emmys." A fan chimed in, "Seth Rogen definitely said 'Hannah WaddingTON' and I'm not over it."

While Waddingham didn't address the slip-up in her speech, she did react to it backstage, giving him a new nickname. "I gotta call him Seth Ragin," she told reporters, according to Variety.

The mispronunciation aside, Rogen got viewers talking with his complaint about the unsafe Emmys. "They said this was outdoors. It's not. They lied to us. We're in a hermetically sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this," he joked while presenting the award.

Rogen apparently took issue with Emmys organizers' claims that the event would be held in "a fully air-conditioned tent (that) will allow for more socially-distanced audience seating." He added, "Why is there a roof? It's more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don't kill Eugene Levy tonight."

"That is what has been decided," he continued, clearly disagreeing with the Emmy structure. "This is insane. I went from wiping my groceries to having Paul Bettany sneeze in my face."

But Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer and awards show DJ Reggie Watts were quicky to offer an explanation. Before going to commercial break, Watts said that "despite what Seth might have said, we're going to celebrate and party, but while we're doing that we're absolutely following all the health and safety guidelines that some really smart people asked us to do to keep us safe from COVID."

Cedric the Entertainer echoed the sentiment in his opening monologue. "It actually feels amazing in here unlike what Seth was talking about. It feels good," he said. "We're all vaxxed. We had to get vaxxed to come here. I got vaxxed. I did not have a reaction like Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend. I got Pfizer because I'm bougie. Pfizer is the Neiman Marcus of vaccines. Moderna, that's Macy's. Johnson & Johnson, that's TJ Maxx."

Emmys organizers previously assured that tables were set at least 6 feet apart to meet COVID protocols and the audience was smaller than initially planned. The audience featured only nominees, who were each able to bring one guest, and each person was tested and vaccinated.

