 
 

Box Office: 'Shang-Chi' Continues Domination in Third Week as 'Dune' Rules Overseas

Walt Disney Pictures/Warner Bros.
'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' maintains its position on the top of the domestic chart while the Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi is off to a strong debut internationally.

  • Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" has demonstrated its strong defense on the performance chart. Three weeks since it was released, the latest Marvel movie still holds on to No. 1 on the North American box office.

The Asian-led superhero movie added approximately $21.7 million across 4,070 screens, bringing in its total domestic gross to $176.9 million so far. Comscore reported that the Simu Liu-starring pic "enjoyed a very modest drop of just 37% in the wake of its massive record-breaking Labor Day weekend success thus showing the power of a theatrical first run to drive moviegoers to the multiplex."

Internationally, "Shang-Chi" still delivered strong showings with additional $20.3 million for a combined global box office estimate of $320.6 million. There is, however, a new hero overseas with "Dune" getting its early start in international markets.

The sci-fi flick directed by Denis Villeneuve is off to a strong debut overseas, ruling the charts in several foreign countries like Spain, Taiwan and Sweden. It surpassed expectations with $36.8 million from just 24 markets.

"Dune" will not open in the U.S. until October 22, giving windows for long-awaited bid budgeted-movies like "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" and "No Time to Die" to shine before the Timothee Chalamet-starring pic takes the domestic box office by storm.

Back to this week's local chart, "Free Guy" is also unmoved at No. 2 with an estimated $5.2 million. It has so far grossed $108.6 million domestically and $189.7 million overseas for a current global total of $298.3 million.

Warner Bros.' "Cry Macho" is one of the new releases this week, but it failed to leave a strong mark on its debut weekend. The Western film, which marks the 25th movie Clint Eastwood has both directed and starred in since 1971, opens at No. 3 with an estimated $4.5 million.

"Candyman" maintains its fourth position with an estimated $3.5 million, while another horror flick, "Malignant", has significantly lost its terrifying factor as it slips from No. 2 to No. 5 with approximately $2.7 million, dropping 50.7% from last week.

Top 10 of North America Box Office (Sep. 17-19, 2021):

  1. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" - $21.7 million
  2. "Free Guy" - $5.2 million
  3. "Cry Macho" - $4.5 million
  4. "Candyman" - $3.5 million
  5. "Malignant" - $2.7 million
  6. "Copshop" - $2.3 million
  7. "Jungle Cruise" - $2.1 million
  8. "PAW Patrol: The Movie" - $1.8 million
  9. "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" - $675,000
  10. "Don't Breathe 2" - $665,000

Related Posts
