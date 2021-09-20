 
 

Normani and Teyana Taylor's 'Wild Side' Performance at MTV VMAs Draws FCC Complaints

Normani and Teyana Taylor's 'Wild Side' Performance at MTV VMAs Draws FCC Complaints
Instagram
Music

The Federal Communications Commission also receives a complaint from someone in Illinois who claims legendary singer Madonna looked drunk at the beginning of the show.

  • Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Some people are not pleased with Normani Kordei and Teyana Taylor's gig at the 2021 MTV VMAs. Around a week after the two stars showed their "Wild Side" at the annual music awards, the Federal Communications Commission reportedly received some complaints regarding their raunchy performance.

Among the critics was someone from Kansas. According to TMZ, the individual felt irritated to see Normani dancing like a stripper and putting "her fingers near her vagina" while singing her song featuring Cardi B. However, what made the viewer more upset was the moment when Normani gave Teyana a mid-air lap dance and hang her feet off of the latter.

"This programming was on at 9pm, our children were with us watching TV," the unnamed person argued. "We had to make them leave the room during this porno ceremony."

  See also...

As for a viewer from Tennessee, he/she likened Normani moving "upward until she was able to stick her crotch directly in [Teyana's] face and on the girls lips" to "exhibiting oral sex." The critic fumed, "This was so extreme and should NEVER have been allowed to be on any TV show."

In addition, someone from Weatherford, Texas believed that the former Fifth Harmony member glamorized and mimicked sex, bondage as well as assault rape with her sultry dance. A Michigan parent, on the other hand, stated that he/she "had to keep changing the channels so my 12-year-old son wouldn't watch that s**t!"

Aside from complaints regarding Normani and Teyana, the FCC received one complaint about Madonna. A person from Illinois alleged that the legendary singer looked drunk at the beginning of the show and wore "sexually explicit clothing."

A person from St. Louis, meanwhile, wanted a "$1 million declaratory ruling on my behalf" because he's so mad at Lil Nas X for "rooting for his 'gay agenda' after his act."

You can share this post!

Yolanda Hadid Offers Rare Glimpse of Gigi Hadid's Daughter Khai on Her First Birthday

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event
Related Posts
Normani Admits to Feeling 'Overlooked' in Fifth Harmony

Normani Admits to Feeling 'Overlooked' in Fifth Harmony

Normani 'So Terrified' to Play Racy Song 'Wild Side' to Her Dad

Normani 'So Terrified' to Play Racy Song 'Wild Side' to Her Dad

Artist of the Week: Normani

Artist of the Week: Normani

Normani: Being a Member of Fifth Harmony Ruined My Self-Esteem

Normani: Being a Member of Fifth Harmony Ruined My Self-Esteem

Most Read
Ronnie Wood Digging Up 'Timeless Gems' From Rolling Stones and The Faces During Lockdown
Music

Ronnie Wood Digging Up 'Timeless Gems' From Rolling Stones and The Faces During Lockdown

Vengaboys Would Love to Have Charli XCX on '1999' Cover

Vengaboys Would Love to Have Charli XCX on '1999' Cover

Lady GaGa Showers Tony Bennett With Love Ahead of Release of Their Last Album Together

Lady GaGa Showers Tony Bennett With Love Ahead of Release of Their Last Album Together

Stormzy Helps Aspiring Musician Following Supermarket Encounter

Stormzy Helps Aspiring Musician Following Supermarket Encounter

Damon Albarn Talks Inspirations Behind New Solo Album

Damon Albarn Talks Inspirations Behind New Solo Album

Bruce Springsteen's Music Memorabilia Set for Exhibition Tour

Bruce Springsteen's Music Memorabilia Set for Exhibition Tour

Bring Me the Horizon's Frontman Confronts Inner Demons in New Single

Bring Me the Horizon's Frontman Confronts Inner Demons in New Single

Manic Street Preachers Score No. 1 Album in U.K. for First Time in 23 Years

Manic Street Preachers Score No. 1 Album in U.K. for First Time in 23 Years

Jade Thirlwall Fires Back at Noel Gallagher After Little Mix Were Dissed Over Brit Award Win

Jade Thirlwall Fires Back at Noel Gallagher After Little Mix Were Dissed Over Brit Award Win

Ed Sheeran Maps Out European Tour Dates for 2022

Ed Sheeran Maps Out European Tour Dates for 2022

Taylor Swift Releases New Version of 'Wildest Dreams' and Rules iTunes Chart

Taylor Swift Releases New Version of 'Wildest Dreams' and Rules iTunes Chart

Olivia Rodrigo's First Live Show at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival Tainted by Tussling Fans

Olivia Rodrigo's First Live Show at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival Tainted by Tussling Fans

Artist of the Week: Glass Animals

Artist of the Week: Glass Animals