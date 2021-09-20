 
 

Yolanda Hadid Offers Rare Glimpse of Gigi Hadid's Daughter Khai on Her First Birthday

Yolanda Hadid Offers Rare Glimpse of Gigi Hadid's Daughter Khai on Her First Birthday
Instagram
Celebrity

In the sweet tribute to her granddaughter, the former star of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' gushes over the birthday girl by calling her 'magical little being.'

  • Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Yolanda Hadid is celebrating Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai's first birthday. To mark the special occasion, the former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star took to her social media platform to share a rare glimpse of the little girl.

On Sunday, September 19, the 57-year-old star shared rare images of Khai. In the snaps, the former reality star and the little girl could be seen enjoying some time at their Pennsylvania farm, from riding on horses to feeding baby cows.

In the caption of the post, Yolanda shared a sweet birthday tribute. "Happy first birthday to our Angel Khai….No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year," she wrote.

"I had to grow a whole other heart to absorb it all, you are such a magical little being that brings us smiles and blessings everyday," Yolanda continued praising Khai. She added, "Thank you to your incredible mamma @gigihadid and bubba @zayn for the greatest gift of life!! #Khai."

  See also...

Also sharing a heartfelt tribute to Khai was Bella Hadid. "Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with," the model wrote alongside a series of photos that saw her playing with the baby girl.

"I didn't know my heart could grow this big!!!! You make me smile when I'm sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive," the 24-year-old runway beauty added. "I can't wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all. @gigihadid @zayn thank you for my forever best friend [love emoji]."

Both Yolanda and Bella kept Khai's face covered as Gigi wanted her daughter's face hidden to protect the little girl's privacy. In July, Gigi asked the media to not photograph her child as saying, "If you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera."

"I know it's an extra effort- but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do," Gigi continued. "I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family."

You can share this post!

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

Normani and Teyana Taylor's 'Wild Side' Performance at MTV VMAs Draws FCC Complaints
Related Posts
Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Yolanda Hadid Thanks BF Joseph Jingoli for Bringing 'Bright Light' in 2nd Anniversary Tribute

Yolanda Hadid Thanks BF Joseph Jingoli for Bringing 'Bright Light' in 2nd Anniversary Tribute

Yolanda Hadid Brings to Light Moments From Gigi and Zayn Malik's Gender Reveal Party

Yolanda Hadid Brings to Light Moments From Gigi and Zayn Malik's Gender Reveal Party

Yolanda Hadid Gives a Peek at Her Bonding Moment With Gigi's Baby Girl

Yolanda Hadid Gives a Peek at Her Bonding Moment With Gigi's Baby Girl

Most Read
Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins
Celebrity

Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins

Bow Wow Shows Support to Erica Mena After She Admits to Taking a Loss Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Bow Wow Shows Support to Erica Mena After She Admits to Taking a Loss Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Kym Whitley Admits to Mistaking Marlon Wayans' Junk for 'Small Bat'

Kym Whitley Admits to Mistaking Marlon Wayans' Junk for 'Small Bat'

Kodak Black's Artist WizDaWizard Found Dead Following Alleged Shooting in Hallandale Beach

Kodak Black's Artist WizDaWizard Found Dead Following Alleged Shooting in Hallandale Beach

Gabrielle Petito's Disappearance May Relate to Newlywed Couple's Murders

Gabrielle Petito's Disappearance May Relate to Newlywed Couple's Murders

Someone Leaves Dog Poop on Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Someone Leaves Dog Poop on Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Jean Smart Struggles to Cope With Husband's Death

Jean Smart Struggles to Cope With Husband's Death

Sister of YouTuber Gabrielle Petito's Fiance Breaks Silence on Her Disappearance

Sister of YouTuber Gabrielle Petito's Fiance Breaks Silence on Her Disappearance

Nikita Dragun Backpedaling on Attempt to Expose Tyga: Don't Sexualize Trans Women

Nikita Dragun Backpedaling on Attempt to Expose Tyga: Don't Sexualize Trans Women

Jennifer Lopez Feels Like She Doesn't Belong in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez Feels Like She Doesn't Belong in Hollywood

Tameka Foster Once Caught Usher With Another Woman

Tameka Foster Once Caught Usher With Another Woman

Nene Leakes Gets Makeover as She Starts 'New Normal' After Husband's Death

Nene Leakes Gets Makeover as She Starts 'New Normal' After Husband's Death

New Mom Katy Perry Shows Off Swaddling Skills While Shopping for Baby Clothes With Oprah

New Mom Katy Perry Shows Off Swaddling Skills While Shopping for Baby Clothes With Oprah