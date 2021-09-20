Yolanda Hadid Offers Rare Glimpse of Gigi Hadid's Daughter Khai on Her First Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Yolanda Hadid is celebrating Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai's first birthday. To mark the special occasion, the former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star took to her social media platform to share a rare glimpse of the little girl.

On Sunday, September 19, the 57-year-old star shared rare images of Khai. In the snaps, the former reality star and the little girl could be seen enjoying some time at their Pennsylvania farm, from riding on horses to feeding baby cows.

In the caption of the post, Yolanda shared a sweet birthday tribute. "Happy first birthday to our Angel Khai….No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year," she wrote.

"I had to grow a whole other heart to absorb it all, you are such a magical little being that brings us smiles and blessings everyday," Yolanda continued praising Khai. She added, "Thank you to your incredible mamma @gigihadid and bubba @zayn for the greatest gift of life!! #Khai."

Also sharing a heartfelt tribute to Khai was Bella Hadid. "Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with," the model wrote alongside a series of photos that saw her playing with the baby girl.

"I didn't know my heart could grow this big!!!! You make me smile when I'm sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive," the 24-year-old runway beauty added. "I can't wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all. @gigihadid @zayn thank you for my forever best friend [love emoji]."

Both Yolanda and Bella kept Khai's face covered as Gigi wanted her daughter's face hidden to protect the little girl's privacy. In July, Gigi asked the media to not photograph her child as saying, "If you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera."

"I know it's an extra effort- but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do," Gigi continued. "I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family."