Josh O'Connor Responds to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Watching 'The Crown'

Instagram/WENN TV

During the interview, O'Connor, who wins best actor in a drama series at the 2021 Emmys, also reveals that he conducted a deep research to play Prince Charles in two seasons of the Netflix series.

Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Netflix's "The Crown" is a hugely popular series that its audience comes from almost every background, including British royal family. When told that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle watched the show, star Josh O'Connor could not help but surprised.

"That's great, I love that," the actor, who won best actor in a drama series at the 2021 Emmys told Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on the red carpet at Sunday, September 19 event. "Any audience for The Crown is great."

He went on to say, "It's one of those shows that touched a lot of people," before joking that the entire royal family must all be "big fans" of the series.

During the interview, O'Connor also revealed that he conducted a deep research to play Prince Charles in two seasons of "The Crown". "It happened quite easily, there was a whole global pandemic," he elaborated. "I loved it. My back was aching [because I slouched for the part]. I had the time of my life making it. It was, like, two of the most special years."

Dominic West is set to take over the role in the next seasons of the award-winning series. "Dominic needs no tips from me. He's the greatest of the great," O'Connor gushed over "The Affair" actor.

In related news, "The Crown" won big at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards as it collected seven trophies that night. In addition to O'Connor's Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, the show took home awards for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Olivia Colman, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Tobias Menzies and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Gillian Anderson.

The series also nabbed the awards for Outstanding Writing For a Drama Series and Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series.