Sadie Robertson Finds It 'Tough' Seeing Her 4-Month-Old Daughter Hospitalized With RSV
When revealing that her baby was diagnosed with the respiratory syncytial virus, the former 'Duck Dynasty' star says that watching her child sick 'is one of the most heartbreaking things.'

  • Sep 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sadie Robertson has opened up about her daughter Honey's medical issues. While revealing that her 4-month-old baby girl has to stay in hospital after being diagnosed with the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the "Duck Dynasty" alum admitted that she had a difficult few days.

"We have been walking through this privately, but I want to give y'all a window in because I know so many around the world are going through this," the 24-year-old reality star wrote on Friday, September 17 alongside a photo of her lying in a hospital bed with her baby daughter. "The past few days have been very tough. Watching your child sick is one of the most heart breaking things."

Sadie went on to note that "seeing her little struggle brings [her] to tears like [she has] never cried." The reality star added, "But seeing her strength has given me smiles I have never smiled. The love I have for this girl is unmatched. She makes us laugh when we want to be crying, because of her wild and sweet fighter spirit."

"Seeing the nurses and doctors love her and laugh at her silliness in the midst of sickness has brought joy to a dark room," Sadie continued. The "Dancing with the Stars" alum pointed out that though "it's not over yet and that is sad," she believes that better days will come. She then added, "To all the mamas and dads out there watching their child go through sickness I grieve with you."

Sadie, who welcomed baby Honey in May with her husband Christian Huff, concluded her post by expressing that she's grateful for those who keep supporting her. "I'm so grateful for our friends and family believing this with us!" she said, before adding, "RSV you stink."

In the comment section of the post, many of her fellow mom friends sent prayers and support. "Poor baby girl! Praying so hard for you and your whole family!!!! Sick babies literally break my heart," Witney Carson wrote, while Lauren Bushnell added, "Sending so many prayers your way." In the meantime, "DWTS" pro Lindsay Arnold commented, "Oh Sadie, I cannot even imagine how difficult this has been for you all. Praying for you and sweet Honey [love emoji]."

Sadie Robertson via IG Story

Sadie Robertson shared baby Honey's current condition.

Offering a glimpse at her beautiful baby girl's current condition, Sadie turned to her Instagram Story. Over a photo of her daughter being checked by the doctor alongside a cute little giraffe toy, she wrote, "Always has sophie with her [love emoji]."

