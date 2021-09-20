Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding

Instagram/jimmykimmel Celebrity

The 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' host cannot hide his happiness as the oldest of his four children, Katie Kimmel, ties the knot with her longtime partner, Will Logsdon.

AceShowbiz - Jimmy Kimmel is unable to hide his happiness over daughter Katie Kimmel's nuptials to her long-time partner, Will Logsdon. To celebrate the special day, the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host entertained guests with a traditional father-daughter dance.

At the wedding, which took place on Saturday, September 19, Jimmy and Katie sweetly danced to The Temptations' "My Girl". A video posted by Laura Chautin on Instagram Story saw the TV personality smiling widely while he's on the dance floor with the 30-year-old artist.

Jimmy looked dashing in an all-black tuxedo-bowtie ensemble. As for the bride, she looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder wedding dress that she paired with bows a colorful tiara.

Jimmy opened up about Katie's wedding when appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" earlier this month. "People ask that too like, 'How's the guy?' And I'll tell you, the guy is great," he said. "His name is Will and he's a great guy. And if he wasn't, he'd be dead right now. That's how we operate in my family."

When host Ellen DeGeneres congratulated him, Jimmy replied, "People keep saying congratulations." He continued, "I don't know what I'm being congratulated for. Congratulations on raising a human that is attractive enough to be taken by one person. It's not like we were trying to get rid of her, you know? It's not like we're selling a houseboat on eBay or something like that. But I guess congratulations is the thing."

Jimmy shares Katie and 27-year-old son Kevin with his ex-wife, Gina. Aside from the two kids, Jimmy is a father to 7-year-old daughter Jane and 4-year-old son Billy, whom he shares with his wife Molly McNearney.

Nearly a month ago, Jimmy offered a sweet tribute to Katie to celebrate her latest milestone. Sharing a throwback picture of him and his daughter on Instagram, he gushed, "Happy 30th birthday to this talented and delightful baby @katiekimmel (who no longer fits on my head) I am so proud of what a great person you've become. Thanks for making me a Dad, Little Head."