Winona Ryder Teams Up With Eli Horowitz for 'The Cow'

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Movie

The 'Stranger Things' actress joins Dermot Mulroney, John Gallagher, Jr., Owen Teague and Brianne Tju in the mystery thriller that marks the feature directing debut of the 'Homecoming' co-creator.

Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Stranger Things" star Winona Ryder just wrapped work on the mystery thriller "The Cow" alongside Dermot Mulroney.

The project, which also stars John Gallagher Jr., Owen Teague and Brianne Tju, marks the feature directing debut of Eli Horowitz, co-creator of Amazon's anthology series "Homecoming".

Plot details have not been revealed for the film, which was written by Horowitz with Matthew Derby, the author of the 2003 novel "Super Flat Times". BoulderLight Pictures teamed up with Singapore-based production company mm2 Asia to produce this project.

Anthony Eu of mm2 Asia, who serves as the thriller's executive producer, said of the project in a released statement, " 'The Cow' is a landmark film for mm2 Asia, and we are thrilled that we get to do it with this cast."

"We could not ask for a better lineup," he added in the same statement. "BoulderLight Pictures have been amazing partners and we look forward to continue working with them in the future."

Horowitz, the one time managing editor and publisher of American humor site McSweeney's, is the co-creator of both the "Homecoming" podcast and the Amazon series it spawned, starring Julia Roberts in season one and Janelle Monae in season two.

Ryder made her acting debut in the 1986 teen comedy drama "Lucas" opposite Cory Haim. She made a name for herself with the 1988 classic "Heathers" and the 1988 horror-comedy "Beetlejuice". Most recently, she is known for her role as Joyce Byers on Netflix's "Stranger Things". She has also appeared on David Simon's HBO limited series "The Plot Against America".

The upcoming film does not yet have a release date.