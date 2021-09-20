Angelina Jolie Plans 2022 Return to Cambodia to Establish Women for Bees Program

WENN/Mario Mitsis Celebrity

When talking about the next phase of the beekeeping program, the 'Maleficent' star admits she finds it 'insane' that a woman's right to education is still being discussed in many parts of the world.

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie plans to return to Cambodia next year (2022) to establish the next Women for Bees program.

Earlier this year, the "Maleficent" actress was named the "godmother" of the Women for Bees initiative, which aims to train 50 women in beekeeping within the next five years, and help volunteers build 2,500 hives in 25 UNESCO biosphere reserves, in an effort to swell the essential creatures' numbers by 125 million.

Angelina has now unveiled plans to travel to Cambodia in 2022 to establish the next phase of the program in the region of Samlout, where she has a home.

She said, "We wanted to make sure there was at least 50 women from 25 biospheres, to understand the biospheres and why it was important to map out and build the team [sic]."

"We are going to be working further with UNESCO to understand how to expand how we are working with some of these countries and biospheres — the next training will be in Samlout, in my home in Cambodia."

The actress and activist also admitted she finds it "insane" that a woman's right to education is still being discussed in many parts of the world.

She told People magazine, "It's angering, really, isn't it? That we somehow have to keep explaining this - it's their right."

"When a young girl is born, she has the right to education, it's her life. The real question is why do we continue to limit girls' access to education, why do we continue to question it? For anyone, education will help them be more capable, where they can communicate and they can contribute to their family, their community and society."

The 25 UNESCO biosphere reserves are located in countries including France, Italy, Russia, Slovenia, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Rwanda, and China.